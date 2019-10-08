Lady Tornadoes storm past Miller

HEMLOCK, Ohio — Revenge at its finest.

The Southern volleyball team — which fell to Miller by a 3-1 count on Sept. 10 in Racine — avenged that setback on Monday in Perry County, with the Lady Tornadoes taking a straight games victory over the Lady Falcons in Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division play.

Southern (13-6, 11-3 TVC Hocking) took its first lead of the night at 4-3 in the opener, fought off ties at four, five and 15, and eventually winning by a 25-22 count.

The Lady Tornadoes took an early lead in Game 2, but Miller was in front at 7-6. SHS briefly regained the edge at 12-11, but surrendered six of the next seven points and trailed 17-13. The Purple and Gold claimed the next eight points, however, never trailing again on the way to the 25-20 win.

The Lady Falcons began the third with a 4-0 run, but gave up six of the next seven markers. Miller regained the edge at 10-9, but the guests were back in front at 14-13. MHS tied the game at 14, but Southern took the next seven points and didn’t look back on its way to the match-clinching 25-20 win.

Leading the Lady Tornado service attack, Sydney Adams posted 15 points, including five aces. Baylee Wolfe and Phoenix Cleland earned nine points and an ace apiece, Cassidy Roderus came up with eight service points, Jordan Hardwick chipped in with three markers, while Kassie Barton added one point.

Hardwick paced the guests at the net with a dozen kills and one block. Roderus was next with five kills, followed by Wolfe with four. Cleland and Kayla Evans contributed two kills apiece to the winning cause, while Adams chipped in with one kill.

After hosting Federal Hocking on Tuesday, Southern will head to Eastern to wrap up the regular season on Thursday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

