Week 6 prep football scores

OHIO
Akr. Ellet 27, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 20
Akr. North 19, Akr. Firestone 18
Alliance 20, Can. South 7
Alliance Marlington 24, Salem 16
Amanda-Clearcreek 21, Bloom-Carroll 14
Anna 42, Versailles 7
Arcadia 38, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 35
Arcanum 21, Ansonia 20
Arlington 62, Vanlue 6
Ashland 49, Mansfield Madison 7
Ashland Crestview 41, Monroeville 14
Ashtabula Lakeside 68, Painesville Harvey 62, 2OT
Attica Seneca E. 27, Bucyrus Wynford 7
Aurora 41, Kent Roosevelt 0
Avon 62, Westlake 0
Avon Lake 35, Amherst Steele 0
Bainbridge Paint Valley 43, Chillicothe Huntington 0
Barberton 38, Copley 0
Beachwood 20, Wickliffe 13
Beaver Eastern 49, Portsmouth Sciotoville 8
Bellbrook 30, Germantown Valley View 19
Bellville Clear Fork 31, Galion 21
Beloit W. Branch 28, Carrollton 0
Belpre 42, Stewart Federal Hocking 12
Berlin Center Western Reserve 56, Sebring McKinley 0
Bethel-Tate 40, Lees Creek E. Clinton 7
Beverly Ft. Frye 42, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 0
Blanchester 19, Batavia Clermont NE 7
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 62, Cuyahoga Falls 20
Brookfield 56, Columbiana Crestview 21
Brookville 35, Day. Oakwood 14
Brunswick 21, Shaker Hts. 18
Bryan 33, Delta 0
Bucyrus 53, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 6
Byesville Meadowbrook 48, Belmont Union Local 6
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 42, St. Clairsville 35
Caldwell 27, Bowerston Conotton Valley 6
Caledonia River Valley 34, Ontario 0
Cambridge 42, Marietta 20
Can. Cent. Cath. 7, Green 6
Can. McKinley 20, Uniontown Lake 19
Canal Winchester 41, New Albany 27
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 42, Cols. Grandview Hts. 7
Canfield 34, Cle. JFK 0
Carey 49, Upper Sandusky 20
Castalia Margaretta 34, Tiffin Calvert 32
Centerburg 28, Mt. Gilead 7
Centerville 27, Huber Hts. Wayne 21
Chagrin Falls 47, Ashtabula Edgewood 8
Chagrin Falls Kenston 37, Willoughby S. 21
Chardon 52, Lyndhurst Brush 21
Chillicothe Unioto 50, Chillicothe Zane Trace 6
Cin. Aiken 34, Cin. Western Hills 28
Cin. Anderson 48, Milford 13
Cin. Colerain 27, Cin. Sycamore 7
Cin. Deer Park 34, Cin. Finneytown 6
Cin. Elder 31, Cin. St. Xavier 28
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 62, Norwood 10
Cin. Indian Hill 38, Cin. Mariemont 14
Cin. La Salle 41, Cin. Moeller 20
Cin. Mt. Healthy 21, Campbell Co., Ky. 7
Cin. N. College Hill 51, Cin. Country Day 6
Cin. Princeton 43, Middletown 21
Cin. Summit Country Day 42, Day. Christian 41, 2OT
Cin. Turpin 39, Cin. Walnut Hills 7
Cin. West Clermont 41, Loveland 7
Cin. Woodward 24, Cin. Gamble Montessori 0
Cin. Wyoming 54, Cin. Madeira 0
Circleville 20, Circleville Logan Elm 14
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 35, Goshen 7
Cle. Hts. 35, Lorain 28
Cle. John Adams def. Cle. Lincoln W., forfeit
Cle. John Marshall 26, Cle. Collinwood 14
Clyde 38, Sandusky Perkins 7
Coldwater 42, New Bremen 16
Collins Western Reserve 21, Greenwich S. Cent. 7
Cols. Bexley 24, Delaware Buckeye Valley 13
Cols. Centennial 28, Cols. Beechcroft 7
Cols. DeSales 20, Cols. Watterson 16
Cols. Eastmoor 41, Cols. Independence 6
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 47, Lancaster Fairfield Union 6
Cols. Hartley 30, Cols. St. Charles 7
Cols. Marion-Franklin 48, Cols. Briggs 8
Cols. Northland 56, Cols. Linden McKinley 6
Cols. South 48, Cols. West 6
Cols. Upper Arlington 41, Galloway Westland 23
Cols. Walnut Ridge 65, Cols. Africentric 2
Cols. Whetstone 12, Cols. Mifflin 6
Columbia Station Columbia 53, Oberlin 24
Columbiana 41, Hanoverton United 8
Columbus Grove 24, Convoy Crestview 20
Conneaut 43, Sharpsville, Pa. 7
Covington 35, Casstown Miami E. 13
Creston Norwayne 33, Jeromesville Hillsdale 21
Crooksville 55, Coshocton 29
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 30, Canal Fulton Northwest 13
Cuyahoga Hts. 42, Fairport Harbor Harding 6
Dalton 62, Apple Creek Waynedale 56
Danville 24, Cardington-Lincoln 21
Day. Chaminade Julienne 56, Day. Carroll 27
Day. Dunbar 28, Ashville Teays Valley 20
Day. Northridge 46, Carlisle 0
Defiance Ayersville 33, Antwerp 18
Defiance Tinora 39, Montpelier 0
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 16, Hilliard Darby 12
Dola Hardin Northern 28, DeGraff Riverside 14
Dresden Tri-Valley 73, New Lexington 24
Dublin Coffman 28, Marysville 9
Dublin Jerome 31, Thomas Worthington 0
Dublin Scioto 38, Hilliard Bradley 36
E. Can. 37, Malvern 36
Eaton 27, Monroe 21
Edgerton 52, Hicksville 36
Edon 49, Tol. Ottawa Hills 14
Elyria Cath. 43, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 10
Euclid 21, Strongsville 14
Fairfield 20, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 14
Findlay Liberty-Benton 17, Pandora-Gilboa 7
Fostoria 36, Bloomdale Elmwood 35
Frankfort Adena 36, Williamsport Westfall 20
Franklin 38, Camden Preble Shawnee 36
Fremont St. Joseph 57, Lakeside Danbury 30
Ft. Loramie 59, Tipp City Bethel 0
Ft. Recovery 27, Rockford Parkway 26
Gallipolis Gallia 28, Proctorville Fairland 0
Garfield Hts. Trinity 42, Brooklyn 6
Garrettsville Garfield 42, Ravenna SE 20
Gates Mills Hawken 28, Orwell Grand Valley 21
Geneva 42, Chesterland W. Geauga 14
Gibsonburg 48, Kansas Lakota 14
Glouster Trimble 37, Waterford 0
Granville 35, Pataskala Licking Hts. 21
Greenville 21, Tipp City Tippecanoe 7
Grove City Christian 26, Fairfield Christian 7
Groveport-Madison 61, Cols. Franklin Hts. 7
Hamilton Badin 42, Kettering Alter 7
Hamilton New Miami 55, Cin. College Prep. 32
Hamilton Ross 21, Trenton Edgewood 20, OT
Hamler Patrick Henry 27, Metamora Evergreen 14
Harrison 42, Oxford Talawanda 7
Harrod Allen E. 54, Delphos Jefferson 8
Heath 35, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 7
Hilliard Davidson 35, Grove City Cent. Crossing 0
Holgate 54, Zanesville Rosecrans 18
Holland Springfield 27, Sylvania Northview 26
Howard E. Knox 41, Galion Northmor 0
Hubbard 28, Cortland Lakeview 7
Hudson 45, Macedonia Nordonia 27
Huron 45, Willard 6
Independence 47, Richmond Hts. 8
Ironton 50, Chesapeake 6
Ironton Rock Hill 26, S. Point 21
Jackson 59, Greenfield McClain 3
Johnstown-Monroe 41, Johnstown Northridge 10
Kettering Fairmont 14, Miamisburg 7
Kings Mills Kings 56, Cin. Withrow 21
Kirtland 56, Middlefield Cardinal 0
LaGrange Keystone 25, Sullivan Black River 6
Lancaster 34, Grove City 12
Leavittsburg LaBrae 17, Youngs. Liberty 6
Leipsic 48, Crestline 21
Lewis Center Olentangy 23, Westerville S. 20
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 30, Westerville N. 7
Lewisburg Tri-County N. 35, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 28
Liberty Center 39, Archbold 36
Lima Bath 13, Defiance 6
Lima Perry 40, Waynesfield-Goshen 14
Logan 46, Athens 20
London 48, New Carlisle Tecumseh 7
London Madison Plains 36, Cedarville 7
Lore City Buckeye Trail 37, Strasburg-Franklin 0
Louisville 34, Warren Howland 7
Lowellville 28, Mineral Ridge 20
Lucas 58, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 7
Magnolia Sandy Valley 49, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 0
Mansfield Sr. 42, Lexington 0
Maple Hts. 16, Bedford 6
Maria Stein Marion Local 35, St. Henry 14
Marion Pleasant 51, Cols. KIPP 8
Martins Ferry 23, E. Liverpool 13
Mason 35, Hamilton 21
Massillon Jackson 38, Can. Glenoak 6
Massillon Perry 35, N. Can. Hoover 28
Massillon Washington 55, Austintown Fitch 7
Mayfield 34, Madison 7
McArthur Vinton County 28, Albany Alexander 7
McComb 53, Cory-Rawson 0
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 42, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 14
Medina 56, Elyria 20
Medina Buckeye 49, Fairview 13
Medina Highland 16, Richfield Revere 13, OT
Mentor 41, Solon 7
Middletown Fenwick 13, Cin. McNicholas 7
Milan Edison 28, Port Clinton 14
Milford Center Fairbanks 37, Spring. NE 13
Millbury Lake 45, Tontogany Otsego 7
Minster 36, Delphos St. John’s 6
Mogadore 42, Rootstown 6
Mogadore Field 41, Akr. Springfield 10
Morrow Little Miami 31, Cin. NW 21
N. Olmsted 34, Grafton Midview 20
N. Ridgeville 41, Berea-Midpark 40, OT
N. Royalton 34, Twinsburg 14
Napoleon 49, Maumee 0
Navarre Fairless 42, Loudonville 25
Nelsonville-York 42, Pomeroy Meigs 6
New Concord John Glenn 66, Zanesville W. Muskingum 12
New Madison Tri-Village 42, Bradford 6
New Middletown Spring. 49, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 8
New Philadelphia 31, West Toronto Prep, Ontario 0
New Richmond 35, Mt. Orab Western Brown 3
Newark Cath. 56, Utica 6
Newark Licking Valley 47, Hebron Lakewood 6
Newbury 35, Southington Chalker 0
Newcomerstown 35, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 28
Niles McKinley 35, Canfield S. Range 34, OT
Northwood 50, W. Unity Hilltop 14
Norwalk 45, Bellevue 21
Norwalk St. Paul 54, Ashland Mapleton 6
Oak Glen, W.Va. 50, Richmond Edison 3
Oak Harbor 42, Vermilion 0
Oak Hill 21, Lucasville Valley 16
Oberlin Firelands 42, Sheffield Brookside 7
Olmsted Falls 42, Lakewood 14
Oregon Stritch def. Stryker, forfeit
Orrville 27, Massillon Tuslaw 7
Ottawa-Glandorf 24, Celina 23
Painesville Riverside 31, Eastlake N. 14
Parkersburg Catholic, W.Va. 36, New Matamoras Frontier 33
Parma 40, Parma Normandy 6
Parma Hts. Holy Name 26, Bay Village Bay 7
Parma Padua 17, Chardon NDCL 16
Paulding 21, Bluffton 9
Pemberville Eastwood 49, Elmore Woodmore 7
Peninsula Woodridge 21, Akr. Coventry 14
Perry 71, Orange 20
Perrysburg 49, Sylvania Southview 10
Pickerington Cent. 49, Gahanna Lincoln 28
Pickerington N. 21, Reynoldsburg 16
Plain City Jonathan Alder 35, Spring. Kenton Ridge 16
Plymouth 40, New London 0
Poland Seminary 45, Girard 7
Portsmouth 28, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 13
Powell Olentangy Liberty 17, Westerville Cent. 7
Racine Southern 39, Crown City S. Gallia 12
Ravenna 47, Lodi Cloverleaf 21
Reading 35, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 14
Reedsville Eastern 54, Wahama, W.Va. 18
Richwood N. Union 35, Lewistown Indian Lake 14
Rocky River 33, Tallmadge 22
Rocky River Lutheran W. 30, Burton Berkshire 7
Rossford 28, Genoa Area 7
S. Charleston SE 35, Jamestown Greeneview 14
STVM 42, Warren Harding 37
Salineville Southern 51, Lisbon David Anderson 6
Sandusky 33, Tiffin Columbian 26
Sarahsville Shenandoah 41, Rayland Buckeye 6
Shadyside 40, Hannibal River 6
Shelby 49, Marion Harding 7
Sherwood Fairview 35, Haviland Wayne Trace 7
Sidney 24, Fairborn 17
Smithville 39, Doylestown Chippewa 7
Southeastern 54, Piketon 34
Sparta Highland 42, Fredericktown 6
Spencerville 58, Ada 14
Spring. Greenon 63, Spring. Cath. Cent. 0
Spring. NW 31, Urbana 7
Spring. Shawnee 36, Bellefontaine 29
Springboro 27, Clayton Northmont 21
Springfield 27, Sylvania Northview 26
Springfield 61, Beavercreek 0
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 48, Cin. Purcell Marian 0
St. Marys Memorial 39, Kenton 34
St. Paris Graham 34, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 32
Steubenville 42, Dover 20
Streetsboro 44, Norton 0
Struthers 56, Jefferson Area 6
Sugar Grove Berne Union 46, Morral Ridgedale 0
Sugarcreek Garaway 45, Uhrichsville Claymont 6
Sunbury Big Walnut 37, Newark 16
Sycamore Mohawk 32, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 25
Thornville Sheridan 21, Philo 19
Tol. Cent. Cath. 60, Oregon Clay 7
Tol. St. Francis 16, Findlay 7
Tol. St. John’s 37, Fremont Ross 13
Tol. Start 24, Tol. Waite 21
Tol. Whitmer 31, Lima Sr. 0
Tol. Woodward 22, Tol. Bowsher 0
Toronto 38, Leetonia 7
Trotwood-Madison 28, Lebanon 23
Troy 42, Riverside Stebbins 7
Union City Mississinawa Valley 36, New Paris National Trail 31
Van Buren 58, N. Baltimore 12
Van Wert 34, Lima Shawnee 21
Vermontville Maple Valley, Mich. 69, Tol. Christian 42
Vincent Warren 34, Barnesville 13
W. Carrollton 39, Piqua 34
W. Chester Lakota W. 35, Cin. Oak Hills 0
W. Jefferson 30, Mechanicsburg 22
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 31, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 9
W. Liberty-Salem 42, N. Lewisburg Triad 0
Wadsworth 56, Stow-Munroe Falls 23
Wapakoneta 63, Elida 20
Warren Champion 30, Newton Falls 0
Warren JFK 20, Campbell Memorial 12
Warrensville Hts. 12, E. Cle. Shaw 6
Warsaw River View 28, Minerva 0
Washington C.H. 38, Chillicothe 7
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 35, Hillsboro 27
Wauseon 41, Swanton 14
Waverly 37, Portsmouth W. 7
Waynesville 35, Milton-Union 21
Wellington 26, Lorain Clearview 24
Wellston 42, Bidwell River Valley 0
Wellsville 67, E. Palestine 13
West Salem Northwestern 28, Rittman 17
Wheelersburg 21, Minford 20, OT
Whitehall-Yearling 20, Baltimore Liberty Union 14
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 49, Bowling Green 0
Williamsburg 37, Fayetteville-Perry 19
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 7, Franklin Furnace Green 0
Wilmington 56, Batavia 7
Windham 50, Vienna Mathews 12
Wintersville Indian Creek 48, Brooke, W.Va. 3
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 51, Magnolia, W.Va. 13
Wooster 33, Millersburg W. Holmes 21
Wooster Triway 29, Akr. Manchester 18
Worthington Kilbourne 36, Delaware Hayes 21
Xenia 21, Vandalia Butler 0
Youngs. Boardman 31, Garfield Hts. 14
Youngs. Mooney 38, Youngs. East 13
Zanesville 38, Mt. Vernon 30
Zanesville Maysville 27, McConnelsville Morgan 14
WEST VIRGINIA
Albert Gallatin, Pa. 13, University 12
Beverly Ft. Frye, Ohio 42, Wheeling Central 0
Bluefield 49, Point Pleasant 14
Bridgeport 35, North Marion 20
Cabell Midland 45, Riverside 8
Cameron 19, Paden City 6
Chapmanville 32, Herbert Hoover 7
Clay-Battelle 21, Calhoun County 14
Doddridge County 35, Wirt County 0
Dominion, Va. 27, Jefferson 20
East Carter, Ky. 43, Tolsia 6
Fort Hill, Md. 64, Hedgesville 6
Frankfort 35, Mountain Ridge, Md. 20
George Washington 28, Hurricane 27, OT
Gilmer County 71, Hundred 8
Graham, Va. 42, Princeton 6
Greenbrier West 43, Meadow Bridge 6
Independence 49, Clay County 6
James Monroe 21, Covington, Va. 14
John Marshall 47, Buckhannon-Upshur 7
Keyser 62, Hampshire 0
Lewis County 21, Robert C. Byrd 7
Liberty Harrison 56, Braxton County 7
Lincoln 35, East Fairmont 13
Madonna 32, Trinity 6
Man 44, Lincoln County 0
Martinsburg 62, Washington 0
Midland Trail 48, Westside 36
Moorefield 63, Berkeley Springs 14
Musselman 35, Morgantown 0
Nicholas County 47, Roane County 19
Nitro 57, Logan 22
Northern Garrett, Md. 27, Grafton 0
Oak Glen 50, Richmond Edison, Ohio 3
Oak Hill 47, PikeView 7
Parkersburg Catholic 36, New Matamoras Frontier, Ohio 33
Parkersburg South 30, Huntington 21
Pendleton County 41, Tucker County 14
Petersburg 36, Philip Barbour 0
Pike Co. Central, Ky. 80, Tug Valley 48
Plum, Pa. 30, Weir 27
Poca 69, Sissonville 24
Reedsville Eastern, Ohio 54, Wahama 18
Ripley 65, St. Albans 24
Ritchie County 41, Ravenswood 13
Scott 27, Wayne 18
Shady Spring 24, Pocahontas County 10
South Harrison 30, Valley Wetzel 6
Spring Valley 41, Capital 0
Summers County 10, Liberty Raleigh 8
Tyler Consolidated 70, Webster County 31
Van 40, Montcalm 8
Williamstown 35, St. Marys 0
Wintersville Indian Creek, Ohio 48, Brooke 3
Woodsfield Monroe Cent., Ohio 51, Magnolia 13