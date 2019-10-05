Beavers power past Point Pleasant, 49-14

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Regardless of the result, it has to be nice to be home.

The Point Pleasant football team suffered a 49-14 setback at the hands of non-conference guest Bluefield on Friday at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field, in the Big Blacks’ first home game of the season.

The Beavers (4-1) — winner of back-to-back games for the second time this season — broke the scoreless tie 6:07 into play, with Jahiem House catching a 25-yard touchdown pass from Carson Deeb. Kaulin Parris made his first of seven extra-point kicks to give the guests a 7-0 edge.

Point Pleasant (1-2) trailed 14-0 with 4:27 left in the opening quarter, as Deeb found Brandon Wiley for a 42-yard touchdown pass. Deeb hooked up with Wiley again with 4:34 left in the half, this time for a 12-yard touchdown pass.

Bluefield added on to its 21-0 lead 45 seconds into the second half, with Javon Davis capping off the quick drive with a four-yard touchdown run.

The Big Blacks lost a pair of fumbles in the third quarter, with Bluefield’s Juwaun Green returning the second one 30 yards for the touchdown and the 35-0 lead.

Point Pleasant found itself in the end zone for the first time with 42 seconds left in the third quarter, as senior Logan Southall intercepted a pass and returned it 45 yards for the score. Elicia Wood made her first of two point-after kicks, cutting the BHS edge to 35-7.

The PPHS offense came through for its first points with 7:38 left in regulation, as Brady Adkins punched in from one yard away, trimming Bluefield’s lead to 35-14.

However, the guests got both scores back, with a 67-yard touchdown run by Jacorian Green and a 68-yard touchdown pass from Ryker Brown to Gaige Sisk, capping off the 49-14 win.

The Beavers claimed a 14-to-11 edge in first downs, as well as a 392-to-158 advantage in total offense. The hosts picked up 83 of their yards on 35 carries, while BHS earned 135 yards on its 27 totes. Both teams turned the ball over three times in the game. Point Pleasant was penalized six times for 50 yards, while Bluefield was backed up 95 yards on nine flags.

PPHS signal caller Hunter Bush completed 10-of-14 passes for 75 yards. Adkins had 85 yards and one touchdown on 21 carries, while catching one pass for a net loss of one yard. Nick Leport finished with 31 yards on three receptions, while Southall and Zander Watson had two receptions each, for 10 and seven yards respectively.

Jovone Johnson combined five carries with one catch for 23 total yards, while Trey Peck picked up 15 yards on one grab. Evan Roach and Nick Parsons both had two carries in the setback, earning 17 and 11 yards respectively.

For Bluefield, Deeb was 14-of-19 passing for 189 yards and three touchdowns, while Brown was 1-of-1 for 68 yards and a score.

Jacorian Green ended with 118 total yards and one touchdown, combining six receptions and two carries. Wiley posted 54 yards and two touchdowns on six receptions, House added 74 yards and a score on two grabs, while Sisk caught one 68-yard touchdown pass.

Davis ended 60 yards and a score on 18 carries in the win, while Jacob Martin came up with 23 yards on three totes.

Point Pleasant will be back at OVB Track and Field on Friday against Linsly.

