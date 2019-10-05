Blue Devils burn Fairland, 28-0

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — Three times four equals 12 … even on the gridiron.

Junior James Armstong — who wears number three — scored four rushing touchdowns while helping the Gallia Academy football team notch its 12th consecutive league win on Friday night during a 28-0 decision over host Fairland in an Ohio Valley Conference contest in Lawrence County.

Armstrong eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing plateau for the season with a 30-carry, 197-yard performance on Friday that included a trio of first half touchdown runs before nailing the door shut with a final TD run in the fourth.

Armstrong gave the Blue Devils (6-0, 3-0 OVC) a quick 6-0 cushion with a 3-yard run in the opening canto. Andrew Toler tacked on the first of four successful point-after tries for a 7-point edge through a quarter of play.

Armstrong added a 1-yard run and a 45-yard run in the second canto, which allowed the Blue and White to extend their cushion out to 21 points at the break.

After a scoreless third, Armstrong plunged in from a yard out and completed the scoring at its final 28-point margin.

The Blue and White — who have won 13 consecutive regular season games — produced 390 yards of total offense, with all but 87 of those coming on the ground.

The Dragons (3-3, 1-2), conversely, mustered only 173 yards of total offense, with 83 of those coming on the ground. FHS did finish the game plus-1 in turnover differential.

Beasy followed Armstrong with 91 yards on seven carries, while Donevyn Woodson added 32 yards on five totes.

Noah Vanco completed 9-of-11 passes for 87 yards, with Woodson leading the wideouts with two catches for 28 yards. Cade Roberts and Briar Williams also hauled in two passes each for 18 and 16 yards, respectively.

Michael Stitt paced Fairland with 57 rushing yards on five attempts, followed by J.D Brumfield with 27 yards on seven rushes.

Max Ward completed 12-of-23 passes for 69 yards and also threw an interception. Zander Schmidt also completed 2-of-4 passes for 21 yards. Brennen West led the Dragon wideouts with five catches for 35 yards.

Gallia Academy — which recorded its third shutout of the season — returns to action Friday when it hosts Coal Grove at 7 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

