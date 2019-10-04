Lady Knights win home tri-match

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The Lady Knights appear to be back on track.

After going through a 2-2-2 spell at the end of last week, the Point Pleasant volleyball team wrapped up another perfect week following a pair of 2-0 wins over Poca and Cross Lanes Christian on Thursday night during a non-conference tri-match in Mason County.

The Lady Knights (14-2-2) increased their current winning streak to five matches after a decisive 25-9, 25-5 win over the Lady Dots, as well as a hard-fought 26-24, 25-19 victory over the Lady Warriors in the finale.

PPHS never trailed in the opening match and built an early 2-0 lead in Game 1 before things out to 12-6 and 20-8. The hosts scored five of the final six points and led the match by a 1-0 count.

Olivia Dotson provided eight aces and 14 straight service points at the start of Game 2, and Point cruised to a 20-point win to wrap up the match.

Dotson led the Lady Knights with 19 service points and 11 aces, followed by Peyton Jordan and Addy Cottrill with six points apiece. Haley Milhoan was next with three service points, while Baylie Rickard added two points and an ace.

Things were way more competitive in the night cap as CLCS held serve and a 24-23 lead in the opener, but the Red and White broke serve and reeled off consecutive points to sneak away with the minimal 2-point win.

PPHS never trailed in Game 2 and led by as much as 23-13 before closing things out with a 6-point win for a 2-0 match decision.

Rickard led the hosts with seven service points, followed by Dotson with five points. Cottrill and Brooke Warner added four points apiece, while Milhoan and Jordan respectively chipped in three points and one point.

Dotson, Jordan and Rickard also had an ace each in the second match.

No other statistical information was available at press time.

Point Pleasant returns to action Thursday when it travels to Poca for a tri-match against the Lady Dots and Ripley.

By Bryan Walters

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

