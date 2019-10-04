MHS falls to TVC Ohio champion Lady Vikings

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — After all that time, the Lady Vikings simply weren’t going to be denied.

The Meigs volleyball team fell in straight games to Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division guest Vinton County on Thursday night at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium, with the Lady Vikings clinching a share of their first league title since 1984 with the win.

The upset-minded Lady Marauders (3-16, 2-8 TVC Ohio) — who also lost to the Lady Vikings (18-1, 10-0) in straight games on Sept. 12 in McArthur — began Thursday’s match with a 4-0 run, and eventually stretched its lead to 12-4.

Vinton County — ranked 18th in the latest OHSVCA Division II Poll — scored 12 of the next 14 points for its first lead of the night, but Meigs was back in front at 18-17. VCHS claimed eight of the next nine markers, however, winning the opening game by a 25-19 tally.

The Maroon and Gold scored the first point of Game 2, but surrendered the next three and failed to regain the edge, eventually falling 25-15.

The Lady Vikings led wire-to-wire in the finale, scoring the first five points and never looking back on the way to a second straight 25-15 victory.

Bre Zirkle led the Lady Marauders with six points and two aces. Hannah Durst and Mallory Hawley had four points apiece, with an ace by Durst, while Jewels Conley and Baylee Tracy both ended with three points.

Hawley led the hosts at the net with 10 kills and a block. Maci Hood posted three kills and four blocks, Kylee Mitch added one kill and four blocks, while Durst had two kills and Conley earned one block. Zirkle led the Lady Marauder ball-handling with 10 assists, while Durst paced the defense with 18 digs.

Sydney Smith led the way for Vinton County with 13 service points, followed by Cameron Zinn with 11. Lacy Ward contributed seven points to the winning cause, Kerrigan Ward chipped in with six, while Josie Hembree ended with three. Maylea Huff picked up two points for the guests, while Taylor Houdasheldt and Emily Phillips had one each.

Meigs begins its final week of the regular season at Athens on Tuesday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.