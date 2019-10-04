Lady Rebels sweep Wahama

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — A good start to Homecoming weekend.

The South Gallia volleyball team picked up its second sweep of the season Thursday night with a 25-10, 25-14, 25-14 victory over visiting Wahama in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division match in Gallia County.

The Lady Rebels (5-13, 3-11) never trailed by more than three points in the contest, but Lady Falcons (1-13, 1-12) did hold early leads in each of the three games played.

The hosts built early leads of 6-1 and 10-7 before Kiley Stapleton reeled off 10 consecutive service points for a commanding 20-7 advantage. WHS never closed to within single digits as the Red and Gold rolled to a 15-point win and a 1-0 match lead.

The Red and White led 2-1 in Game 2 and found themselves tied at three before SGHS scored 11 of the next 13 points en route to a 14-5 edge. Wahama was never closer than 15-8 the rest of the way and fell behind 2-0 in the match with an 11-point setback.

The Lady Falcons led 3-1 and 6-3 in the finale, but South Gallia broke away from a 7-all tie by scoring 18 of the final 25 points en route to another 11-point win and 3-0 match triumph.

The Lady Rebels previously defeated Wahama in Mason back on Sept. 17 by a 25-13, 25-12, 25-20 count. The Red and Gold also beat Symmes Valley in a pair of non-conference matchups this fall.

Stapleton led the South Gallia service attack with 12 points, followed by Amaya Howell with 11 points and a team-high three aces.

Christine Griffith and Ellen Weaver were next with 10 points apiece, including a pair of aces for Griffith. Alyssa Cremeens added five points, while Jessie Rutt had one point for the victors.

Rutt led the Lady Rebels with 14 kills and nine digs, followed by Johnson with 10 kills and Griffith with seven kills to go along with a team-high three blocks. Howell added a team-best 13 assists.

Harley Roush paced WHS with four service points and Hailey Durst was next with three points. Emma Young and Abby Pauley each contributed two points, while Gracie VanMeter, Emma Gibbs and Phoebe Roush also had a service point apiece.

South Gallia returns to the hardwood on Monday when it welcomes Trimble for a TVC Hocking match at 6 p.m. The Lady Rebels also host Ohio Valley Christian on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Wahama played at Charleston Catholic on Saturday and returns to TVC Hocking action on Monday when it travels to Federal Hocking. The Lady Falcons also host Eastern on Tuesday. Both league games are schedule for 6 p.m. starts.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

