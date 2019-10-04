Gallia Academy edges Lady Panthers, 1-0

GAHS sophomore Alivia Lear (9) passes the ball near midfield, during the Blue Angels’ 1-0 victory over Chesapeake on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio.
GAHS senior Megan Bailey sends a ball sailing past a Chesapeake defender, during the Blue Angels' 1-0 win on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports)
GAHS senior Abby Johnson splits a trio of Chesapeake defenders, during Thursday's OVC match at Lester Field in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports)
GAHS freshman Cori McKean fires a shot past a Chesapeake defender, during the Blue Angels' 1-0 victory on Thursday at Lester Field in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports)
CENTENARY, Ohio — One was most definitely enough.
The Gallia Academy girls soccer team out shot Ohio Valley Conference guest Chesapeake by a 24-to-1 tally on Thursday at Lester Field, where the Blue Angels claimed a 1-0 victory to stay tied for first in the league standings.
GAHS (9-5-1, 6-1 OVC) — coming off of a 3-3 draw at Southeastern on Wednesday — scored the only goal of Thursday’s match in the 10th minute of play, with sophomore Kyrsten Sanders finding the back of the net from close range on a rebound.
Later in the first, Gallia Academy goal keeper Brooklyn Hill stopped the only shot that came her way the entire night, sealing the 1-0 victory for the hosts.
This is the second time the Blue Angels blanked the Lady Panthers this season, as the Blue and White won 3-0 on Sept. 10 at CHS.
After a trip to Point Pleasant on Saturday, Gallia Academy will travel to Fairland on Tuesday, with a chance to clinch a share of the OVC championship.
