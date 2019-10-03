Week 6 football preview

As we turn past the midway point of the regular season, Week 6 kicks off in both Ohio and West Virginia this weekend as there are six contests going on from within the Ohio Valley Publishing area.

Four of the six local contests are at home venues, given that two matchups — Wahama at Eastern and Southern at South Gallia — are head-to-head bouts within the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.

Point Pleasant opens its home schedule against the Bluefield Beavers, while Meigs welcomes Nelsonville-York in a TVC Ohio matchup.

River Valley travels to Wellston for a TVC Ohio contest, while unbeaten Gallia Academy goes to Fairland for an Ohio Valley Conference battle.

Hannan (1-4) enjoys a bye week following its 34-26 victory over Manchester last weekend.

Here’s a brief look at all of the Week 6 football games from the OVP area. All of the contests are slated for Friday night.

Southern Tornadoes (4-1, 3-1 TVC Hocking) at South Gallia Rebels (1-4, 1-3)

The Rebels and Tornadoes tangle for a 23rd time, with Southern holding a 13-9 all-time record after three wins in a row against South Gallia. The Tornadoes’ 54-12 win over SGHS last season made the edge 6-3 in favor of SHS in TVC Hocking play. South Gallia — which is be celebrating Homecoming — last defeated the Purple and Gold on Oct. 23, 2015, in Mercerville. The Rebels have been on the wrong end of back-to-back shut outs, with a 32-0 loss to Eastern last week after a 45-0 loss at Trimble in Week 4. Southern had its four-game winning streak ended at the hands of Belpre last Friday, with the Golden Eagles taking a 46-20 win in Racine. Federal Hocking is the lone common opponent for SHS and SGHS through five weeks, with Southern winning 31-0 in Stewart, and South Gallia claiming a 44-0 victory in Mercerville.

Wahama White Falcons (2-3, 2-2 TVC Hocking) at Eastern Eagles (3-2, 1-2)

Two teams coming off decisive victories square off during Homecoming weekend at East Shade River Stadium. The Eagles have won two straight in the head-to-head series, but the White Falcons are 33-10 all-time. The road team has won the last six contests between these programs, with the last home victory coming from Wahama (47-7) during its state title run back in 2012. EHS posted its first shutout of the season last week during a 32-0 win at South Gallia, but the Green and White have been outscored by a slim 111-110 overall margin this fall. Eastern is currently 11th in the Division VII, Region 27 playoff standings. WHS, on the other hand, has not been on either end of a shutout this season and posted a season-high in points last week with a 48-24 victory against Federal Hocking. Wahama has been outscored by 179-130 margin this season and currently sit in a 3-way tie for 26th in the Class A playoff ratings.

Bluefield Beavers (3-1) at Point Pleasant Big Blacks (1-1)

Point Pleasant finally gets to play at home this weekend as part of a Hall of Fame induction weekend, but Bluefield comes to town looking to spoil the festivities. BHS has won two straight and own a 4-1 mark in all-time matchups with the Big Blacks, but the Beavers have never won at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field. In its only game ever at OVB Field back on Oct. 7, 2016, Bluefield dropped a 45-24 decision to PPHS. The Beavers won a pair of home contests in 2017 by counts of 42-13 and 49-17, the last of which was a Class AA quarterfinal in the playoffs. Bluefield has outscored opponents by a 152-101 margin thus far and has put up at least 41 points in its three wins against Graham (VA) 41-27, Richlands (VA) 52-38, and Princeton 45-16. Daleville (VA) Lord Botetourt handed BHS its lone loss by a 20-14 count. The Beavers currently sit ninth in the Class AA rankings, while Point Pleasant is tied with James Monroe for the 25th spot. The Big Blacks have one shutout and have outscored opponents by a 49-14 clip.

Nelsonville-York Buckeyes (3-2, 1-0 TVC Ohio) at Meigs Marauders (1-4, 0-2 TVC Ohio)

This is the 39th all-time meeting between the Buckeyes and Marauders, with Nelsonville-York holding a 24-14 record, with three wins in a row. Last season, NYHS won 30-22 at Boston Field, making the first time since 2009 that these teams were within a possession of each other. The Marauders — celebrating Homecoming week — last defeated Nelsonville-York in Week 6 of the 2015 season, 32-14 in Athens County. Meigs heads into play on a three-game skid, with its last win coming at Rock Hill by a 44-28 tally in Week 2. Meanwhile, Nelsonville-York enters with a three-game winning streak — all at home — featuring a 28-7 home win over Oak Hill last Friday. The only two teams to top NYHS this season — Trimble and Fort Frye — are undefeated headed into Week 6. River Valley is the lone common opponent for MHS and NYHS through five weeks, with the Buckeyes topping the Raiders 51-18 and the Marauders falling at RVHS 41-25 last Friday.

Gallia Academy Blue Devils (5-0, 2-0 OVC) at Fairland Dragons (3-2, 1-1 OVC)

The Battle for the Old Coal Bucket hits the gridiron in Proctorville, with the Blue Devils looking for their second straight win in the series. Last season, Gallia Academy defeated the Dragons 53-35 in Gallipolis, ending a two-year skid against FHS. Gallia Academy — which hasn’t won in Proctorville since Week 3 of 2014 — enters play with a dozen straight wins in the regular season, as well as 11 consecutive victories in the OVC. The Blue Devils’ 45-28 win over Portsmouth last week gave GAHS its first 5-0 start since 1994, when the Blue and White won their first six. Gallia Academy has outscored its five previous opponents by a 176-68 tally this season. Fairland — concluding a three-game home-stand — snapped a two-game skid with a 36-12 win over Rock Hill last Friday.

River Valley Raiders (1-4, 1-1 TVC Ohio) at Wellston Golden Rockets (4-1, 1-0 TVC Ohio)

In TVC Ohio play, Wellston holds a 3-2 record over River Valley, with back-to-back wins in the series. The Golden Rockets won last season’s bout by a 20-0 tally, giving each team a shut out win in the series. The Silver and Black last defeated WHS on Sept. 30, 2016, by a 14-6 count in Bidwell. The Raiders ended their nine-game conference skid last Friday, topping Meigs by a 41-25 clip. The 41 points scored is the most by a River Valley team since since Week 8 of 2016. That 41-6 win over Vinton County is also the last time RVHS has won back-to-back games. Wellston enters play with a four-game winning streak, after an 8-0 win at Alexander to open league play last week. The four-game streak is Wellston’s longest since 2006, with WHS looking for its first five-game win-streak since 2004.

Gallia Academy senior Ryan Donovsky (6) looks for more yardage, during the Blue Devils’ Week 5 win over Portsmouth in Gallipolis, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_10.4-GA-Donovsky.jpg Gallia Academy senior Ryan Donovsky (6) looks for more yardage, during the Blue Devils’ Week 5 win over Portsmouth in Gallipolis, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports River Valley sophomore Ryan Jones (14) struggles to get away from Gallia Academy defender Trent Meadows (58) during the second half of a Sept. 7 football contest in Bidwell, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_10.4-RV-Jones.jpg River Valley sophomore Ryan Jones (14) struggles to get away from Gallia Academy defender Trent Meadows (58) during the second half of a Sept. 7 football contest in Bidwell, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

