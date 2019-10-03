Blue Devils 2nd at districts

WILLIAMSPORT, Ohio — So close, but not close enough.

The Gallia Academy boys golf team came away with runner-up honors on Wednesday afternoon at the 2019 Division II district tournament held at Crown Hill Golf Club in Pickaway County.

The Blue Devils put up one of their finest collective rounds of the year while finishing the day with a 345, which was only three shots back of eventual champion Unioto (342).

The Shermans, however, landed the only state berth as a group and are moving on to next weekend’s D-2 championships as NorthStar Golf Club.

Three-time reigning Ohio Valley Conference champion Fairland placed third overall with a 348, while Fairfield Union (365) and Alexander (366) rounded out the top five spots.

Chesapeake (366) — due to losing a tiebreaker — was sixth, with Wheelersburg (367), Waverly (368), New Lexington (375) and Circleville (398) completing the 10-team field.

Ty Schobelock of Unioto won medalist honors with a 1-over par round of 73. Schobelock (34-39) was 2-under headed into the turn and ultimately ended up four shots better than the field.

Conner Heffner of Waverly shot 9-hole splits of 38-39 to finish with a 77 and earn runner-up honors individually. Whit Byrd of Alexander (37-41) was third overall with a 78.

Heffner shot the top individual round by a player on a non-state qualifying team, so he secured the lone state berth available for players at the event.

Freshman Laith Hamid (39-40) led the Blue Devils with a fourth place finish of 79, followed by senior Reece Thomas (45-40) with a 10th place effort of 85.

Hamid was joined in fourth place by Jacob Lemley of Chesapeake, while Thomas shared the 10th spot with Tanner Stevenson of Wheelersburg.

Junior Cooper Davis (47-41) and sophomore William Hendrickson (50-43) completed the GAHS tally with respective rounds of 88 and 93. Davis tied for 20th overall and Hendrickson was in a 5-way tie for 25th.

Sophomore Hunter Cook (46-50) also ended up in a 3-way tie for 38th place, shooting a 96 for the Blue and White.

The Division II state boysgolf tournament will be held on Oct. 11-12 at NorthStar Golf Club in Sunbury.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the Division II boys district tournament held at Crown Hill Golf Club on Wednesday.

Gallia Academy junior Cooper Davis knocks in a putt during a Sept. 5 match at Cliffside Golf Course in Gallipolis, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_GA-Davis.jpg Gallia Academy junior Cooper Davis knocks in a putt during a Sept. 5 match at Cliffside Golf Course in Gallipolis, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.