RedStorm women 6th at RSC Fall Preview

FLORENCE, Ind. — Rafaella Gioffre recorded a 12th place finish individually, while the University of Rio Grande placed sixth as a team following Tuesday’s final round of the River States Conference Women’s Golf Fall Preview at Belterra Golf Resort.

Gioffre, a senior from Huron, Ohio, carded a 10-over par 82 in Tuesday’s final round and finished with a 36-hole total of 21-over par 165.

As a team, Rio Grande finished with a score of 740 and was 102 strokes behind tournament champion Asbury University, which used a program-record score of 309 in the final round to rebound from a two-shot deficit following Monday’s opening round.

Midway University, which took the lead into Tuesday’s final round, led after 18 holes and ended up in second place 18 shots back. IU Kokomo finished in third place with a two-day total of 679.

Brandi Jones from Indiana University Kokomo won medalist honors with an 11-over par total of 155 (79-76). She was in a tie for third and one shot off the lead after 18 holes, but rallied for a two-shot victory over Asbury’s Faith Willey. Willey jumped from 16th place after an even-par 72 in the final round.

Among the others representing Rio Grande were sophomore Abby Eichmiller (Vincent, OH), who finished 18th with a 28-over par total of 172; sophomore Hunter Rockhold (Clinton, OH), who was 30th at 54-over par 198; sophomore Elizabeth Leach (Waterford, OH), who was 33rd with a 36-hole score of 61-over par 205; and sophomore Erin Fridley (Delaware, OH), who placed 41st at 93over par 237.

The RSC Women’s Golf Fall Preview gave the players a look at the course prior to the RSC Women’s Golf Championship April 20-21, 2020. The team champion there will automatically qualify for the NAIA National Championship in Oklahoma City.

Rio Grande will conclude its fall schedule Oct. 13-15 at the Shawnee State Fall Invitational in Portsmouth, Ohio.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

