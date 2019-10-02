Flyers double up Point, 4-2

IRONTON, Ohio — A rare night when almost everything goes right … and it still isn’t enough.

The Point Pleasant boys soccer team dominated the stat sheets, but host Ironton Saint Joseph ended up on the right side of a 4-2 victory Tuesday night in a non-conference matchup in Lawrence County.

The Black Knights (5-3-5) outshot the Flyers by a 20-7 overall margin, which included a 13-6 advantage on attempts at the net. The guests also secured an 8-2 edge in corner kicks.

ISJHS (11-2) built a 3-0 first half lead before Braxton Watkins-Lovejoy managed to get Point Pleasant on the scoreboard, with some help from Garrett Hatten.

Hatten beat a defender to the end line, cut it back to the middle and fired a pass across the box that found Watkins-Lovejoy on the right side from six yards away. The junior planted his shot attempt in the 38th minute while cutting the halftime deficit down to 3-1.

The Purple and Gold managed an early second half goal to push the lead back out to three, but PPHS countered in the 60th minute as Adam Veroski headed in a pass from Caden Barger just inside the crossbar for a 4-2 deficit.

It was Point’s first loss in five outings, while the Flyers moved to 9-0 in non-conference matches. Hunter Bonecutter made two stops in net for the Black Knights.

“This was hands down the most frustrating game I’ve coached since I started coaching in 1997,” PPHS frontman Chip Wood said. “We controlled the pace, we passed the ball well and we put the ball in dangerous spots. We defended well in 1-on-1 situations, but we didn’t do a very good job of marking runners in our defensive goal area.

“At one point, Saint Joe had four shots and four goals. All four came on crosses from the right side, and all four were from within six yards of our goal. It’s frustrating to have so much possession and so many chances, but things just worked in their favor.”

Point Pleasant returns to action Thursday when it hosts Belpre in a non-conference match at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field at 6 p.m.

