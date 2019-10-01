Golf season ends for Point Pleasant

TORNADO, W.Va. — Not enough to move on.

The Point Pleasant golf team had its 2019 campaign come to an end on Monday at the Class AA Region IV tournament held at Big Bend Golf Course in Kanawha County.

The Black Knights placed sixth out of a seven teams with a final tally of 301, finishing ahead of only Logan (304). Chapmanville won the Region IV title with a score of 250, while Winfield also qualified for state with a runner-up effort of 257.

Poca (280), Wayne (289) and Mingo Central (296) rounded out the top five spots in the field. Sissonville also competed, but did not have enough golfers to record a team score.

Chase Milbee won medalist honors with a 6-over par round of 77, while Jacob Blizzard of Poca was the runner-up with an 80. Blizzard and Cole Kiley of Wayne — who shot an 88 — were the individual state qualifiers from the Region IV tournament.

Joseph Milhoan paced Point Pleasant with a 93, followed by Brennen Sang and Alex Hill with respective efforts of 102 and 106 to round out the team tally. Weston Higginbotham also shot a 126 for the Red and Black.

Reed Dingess led Chapmanville with an 81 and Hayden Farley contributed an 82. J.D. Ferrell completed the winning team score with an 87, while Andi Bledsoe added a 92.

Kenzie Parker followed Milbee for WHS with an 89 and Emily Redford shot a 91 to wrap up the runner-up effort. Grayson Crossman also fired a 103 for the Generals.

Jacob May and Nathan May led Mingo Central with identical rounds of 95, while Bronson Gore posted a 95 to lead Logan. Grayson Crossman carded the top score for Sissonville with a 103.

The Class AA state golf tournament will be held Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Oglebay Resort Golf Course in Wheeling.

Point Pleasant freshman Joseph Milhoan watches a shot take flight during an Aug. 29 match at Meigs Golf Course in Pomeroy, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_10.2-PP-Milhoan.jpg Point Pleasant freshman Joseph Milhoan watches a shot take flight during an Aug. 29 match at Meigs Golf Course in Pomeroy, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

