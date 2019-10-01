RedStorm women 7th after first round of RSC Preview

FLORENCE, Ind. — The University of Rio Grande finds itself in sixth place after Monday’s opening round of the River States Conference Women’s Golf Fall Preview at Belterra Golf Resort.

The RedStorm carded an 84-over par team total of 372 and trails tournament leader Midway University by 45 strokes.

Asbury University was two shots off the lead after a 41-over par total of 329 and Indiana University-Kokomo was third at 49-over 337.

There are nine schools represented at the event, which is a preview for the RSC Women’s Golf Championship at the same venue in the spring. There are seven complete teams and two with individuals competing.

Indiana University East has the top two players in the leaderboard. Lexie Fields and Jo Wisecup each shot 6-over 78 on a very hot day to lead the field by one. Three players are tied for third after firing 79 – IU Kokomo’s Brandi Jones and the Point Park University duo of Joey Walz and Olivia Stawovy.

Rio Grande’s top individual on Monday was senior Rafaella Gioffre (Huron, OH), who was in 13th place after finishing at 11-over par 83. Sophomore Abby Eichmiller (Vincent, OH) was among three players tied for 16th place at 13-over par 85.

Also representing the RedStorm are sophomore Hunter Rockhold (Clinton, OH), who is 31st with a 26-over 98; sophomore Elizabeth Leach (Waterford, OH), who is 36th at 34-over 106; and sophomore Erin Fridley (Delaware, OH), who tied for 40th at 48-over 120.

The tournament concludes on Tuesday.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

