Pioneers end Rio win streak

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Point Park University spotted the University of Rio Grande an early lead before roaring back to post a 3-1 win over the RedStorm, Saturday afternoon, in River States Conference volleyball action.

The RedStorm took the opening set by a score of 26-24 before the Pioneers captured the match by taking the next three stanzas by scores of 25-14, 25-22 and 25-22.

Point Park improved to 12-2 overall and 3-0 in conference play.

Rio Grande, which had a nine-game win streak snapped with the loss, dropped to 10-4 overall and 1-1 in the RSC.

Taylor Small led the Pioneers with a match-high 15 kills, while Maria Ferragonio and Julia Menosky had 20 assists each and Ashley Castelli finished with 14 digs.

Menosky also had four service aces, while Haley English and Micaela Shevell added 13 and 12 digs, respectively.

Junior Rachael Gilkey (Nelsonville, OH) led Rio Grande with 13 kills, while junior Macy Roell (Farmersville, OH) had a match-high 30 assists to go along with 12 digs.

Senior Katie Hemsley (Jackson, OH) added 15 digs and a pair of service aces in a losing cause for the RedStorm.

Rio Grande returns to action on Tuesday night when West Virginia University-Tech visits the Newt Oliver Arena.

First serve is set for 7 p.m.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

