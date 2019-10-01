Lady Rebels edged by Federal Hocking

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — The third set was the charm.

The South Gallia volleyball team fell to Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Federal Hocking by a 3-1 count on Monday in Gallia County, with the Lady Rebels winning the third set by a 25-16 tally.

The Lady Lancers — who won the first meeting between these teams in straight games on Sept. 12 in Stewart — led wire-to-wire in Monday’s opener, winning by a 25-16 count.

South Gallia (4-13, 2-11 TVC Hocking) took its first lead of the night at 9-8 in the second game, but Federal Hocking was back in front at 11-10. The hosts won the next eight points and led 18-11, but the Lady Lancers rallied all the way back to win the second by a 25-22 margin, ending with a 6-0 run.

The guests jumped out to afive-point, 7-2 advantage in the third, and held a 10-7 lead eight points later. From there, SGHS scored the next 11 markers and didn’t relinquish the edge on the way to the 25-16 triumph.

The Red and Gold tied the fourth at one and two, but never led in the game and fell by a 25-21 count, giving FHHS the 3-1 victory.

Jessie Rutt led the Lady Rebel service attack with 15 points, including a pair of aces. Ellen Weaver finished with 11 points for the hosts, Kiley Stapleton added eight points and a team-best three ace, while Alyssa Cremeens came up with six markers. Rounding out the SGHS service were Amaya Howell and Christine Griffith with four and three points respectively.

At the net, Griffith led the Red and Gold with 11 kills and four blocks. Rutt was next with eight kills and two blocks, followed by Olivia Johnson with one kill and four blocks. Howell, Stapleton and Katie Bowling ended with a kill apiece for South Gallia, Howell and Stapleton both added a block, with Howell leading the team’s ball-handling with six assists.

After visiting Eastern on Tuesday, South Gallia will return home on Thursday to face Wahama.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

