Southern golfers 7th at districts

McDERMOTT, Ohio — All good things must eventually end.

The Southern golf team had its 2019 campaign come to a close Monday afternoon after placing seventh at the Division III district tournament held at the Portsmouth Elks Country Club in Scioto County.

The Tornadoes qualified for their fourth consecutive district tournament and, in turn, came up short of a state berth for the fourth straight year as the Purple and Gold ended up 49 shots back of the eventual champion.

Crooksville came away with the D-3 team championship and secured a spot in the state tournament next week by firing a winning tally of 330. The Ceramics were 20 shots better than runner-up West Union.

Joining Crooksville at the state tournament will be Broc Jordan of Pike Western after the senior fired an individual runner-up effort of 78. Crooksville junior Blake White won medalist honors with an even par round of 72.

Only one team and one individual qualified out of the district meet. Southern had only one golfer finish inside the top 30 spots of the tournament.

Senior Landen Hill paced the Tornadoes with a 28th place round of 92 after front-and-back efforts of 46 apiece. Joey Weaver (46-47) and Tanner Lisle (47-46) both tied for 30th place with identical rounds of 93.

Jacob Milliron (52-49) completed the Southern team score with a 101, while David Shaver also carded a 58-62 for a final tally of 120.

The Division III state golf tournament will be held on Oct. 11-12 at the Ohio State University Scarlet Course in Columbus.

Southern senior Landen Hill watches a putt attempt go in the hole during a Sept. 11 match at Riverside Golf Club in Mason, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_10.2-SHS-Hill.jpg Southern senior Landen Hill watches a putt attempt go in the hole during a Sept. 11 match at Riverside Golf Club in Mason, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

