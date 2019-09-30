Rio men blank Asbury

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — It may have lacked the offensive firepower put on display during Thursday night’s win over Midway University, but Saturday night’s matchup against Asbury University produced the same final outcome for the University of Rio Grande.

The RedStorm did all of their damage in the opening half and cruised to a 3-0 win over the Eagles in River States Conference men’s soccer play at Evan E. Davis Field.

Rio Grande, which is ranked No. 7 in the latest NAIA coaches’ poll, improved to 9-1 overall and 3-0 in league play with the shutout win.

Asbury dropped to 2-8 overall and 0-2 in conference play with the loss.

While the Eagles kept things much closer than Midway did two nights earlier – a 10-0 win for the RedStorm – they never seriously threatened head coach Scott Morrissey’s squad.

Rio Grande outshot its guest, 14-8, including a 10-3 edge in the opening half.

The RedStorm also had a commanding 10-0 advantage in shots on goal.

Rio netted what proved to be the only goal it would need with 22:11 left in the first half when senior Spencer Reinford (McAlisterville, PA) scored from nine yards out off a crossing pass from junior Samuel Pedersen (Aldershot, England).

The final two goals came in closing moments of the opening period.

Junior Quinnton Haislop (Jackson, OH) tallied an unassisted marker with 5:55 remaining before intermission, while sophomore Nicolas Cam Orellana (Santiago, Chile) did the same with 1:08 left before the break.

Senior Richard Dearle (Castle Donington, England) collected a clean sheet in goal for Rio Grande.

Seth Good stopped seven shots in a losing cause for Asbury.

Rio Grande will be back in action on Thursday night when Ohio Christian University visits for another River States Conference contest.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Rio Grande’s Nicolas Cam Orellana scored one of the RedStorm’s three goals in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Asbury at Evan E. Davis Field. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/09/web1_RIO-Orellana.jpg Rio Grande’s Nicolas Cam Orellana scored one of the RedStorm’s three goals in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Asbury at Evan E. Davis Field. Courtesy photo|Rio Grande Athletics

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.