Jones paces RedStorm at All-Ohio Championship

CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Keshawn Jones gave the University of Rio Grande men’s cross country team its top finish, taking 118th place in Saturday’s running of the All-Ohio Championships at Cedarville University’s Elvin R. King Course.

Jones, a senior from Mansfield, Ohio, completed the 8k course in a time of 27:58. A total of 305 runners representing NCAA Divisions I, II and III – as well as the NAIA – took part in the event.

Among runners in the NCAA DII/NAIA division, Jones’ time ranked 42nd in a field of 110.

As a team, the RedStorm men placed 31st out of 38 teams overall with 895 points and were 11th out 14 schools in the NCAA DII/NAIA division.

The University of Dayton won the overall team title with 93 points, edging the University of Akron by one point. Otterbein University placed third with 106 points.

Akron’s Andre Bollam-Godbott won the overall individual title with a time of 25:05.

The DII/NAIA team crown went to Walsh (41 pts.), with Malone (60 pts.) and Shawnee State University (68 pts.) rounding out the top three.

Shawnee State’s Seth Farmer had the best individual finish, crossing in 25:40.

Also representing Rio Grande was freshman Austin Seth (Fairfield, OH), who placed 148th in a time of 28:34; senior River Spicer (West Milton, OH), who was 246th in a finish of 30:53; freshman Keelan Kilgour (Jackson, OH), who placed 251st with a finish of 31:12; senior Ethan Greenawalt (Orlando, FL), who was 262nd with a time of 31:59; and junior Dean Freitag (Magnolia, OH), who took 273rd place after crossing in 34:09.

Rio Grande did not field a runner in the women’s portion of the event.

The RedStorm will return to action on Oct. 11 at the Jenna Strong Fall Classic hosted by Wilmington College.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

