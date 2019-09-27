Gallia Academy fends off Lady Tigers

CENTENARY, Ohio — Sending September out in style.

In its final match of the month, the Gallia Academy volleyball team claimed a straight games win over Ohio Valley Conference guest Ironton on Thursday in Gallia County.

Gallia Academy (16-2, 10-0 OVC) — winner of 53 straight OVC matches, including 26 consecutive sweeps — trailed 2-0 in the opening game, but took the edge at 4-3 and led the rest of the way to the 25-10 win.

The Blue Angels followed it up with a wire-to-wire 25-10 win in the second.

GAHS took the lead at 2-1 in the third game and quickly extended the edge to 12-5. Ironton was back to within three, at 19-16, but couldn’t get closer and fell by a 25-20 clip in the finale.

In the win, Gallia Academy earned a 66.7 side-out percentage and a 93.1 serve percentage. The Lady Tigers, meanwhile, had a 36.1 side-out percentage and a 92.9 serve percentage.

The Blue Angel service attack was led by Maddy Petro with 13 points, including a pair of aces. MaKenna Caldwell was next with 10 points and two aces, followed by Alex Barnes with nine points and a match-best four aces. Peri Martin claimed seven points and three aces in the win, Maddie Wright added five points and an ace, while Bailey Barnette chipped in with three markers.

Wright paced the Blue and White at the net with 12 kills and two blocks. Petro finished with eight kills and two blocks in the win, Barnette added eight kills, while Barnes came up with four kills. Abby Hammons contributed two kills and a block to the winning cause, while Martin marked one kill, one block and a match-best 27 assists. Barnes led the GAHS defense with 11 of the team’s 35 digs.

Peighton Rowe paced Ironton with seven service points, including three aces. Kameren Arden, Riley Schreck and Samantha LaFon earned two points apiece, while Devin Forest claimed a point on an ace.

Leading the guests at the net, Schreck and LaFon had four kills apiece, with Schreck picking up a pair of blocks. Marybeth Burton claimed three kills and a block for Ironton, Arden added two kills and a team-best nine assists, while Rowe came up with 10 of the Lady Tigers’ 44 digs.

GAHS also claimed a 3-0 win at Ironton on Aug. 29.

Next for the Blue Angels, South Point visits Centenary on Tuesday.

Gallia Academy junior Maddy Petro (left) slams down a spike in front of teammate MaKenna Caldwell, during the Blue Angels’ sweep of Ironton on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/09/web1_9.29-GA-Petro.jpg Gallia Academy junior Maddy Petro (left) slams down a spike in front of teammate MaKenna Caldwell, during the Blue Angels’ sweep of Ironton on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Prior to Thursday’s match, Gallia Academy honored Peri Martin, who surpassed the 2,000-assist mark for her career on Saturday at Circleville. (GAHS courtesy photo) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/09/web1_9.29-wo-GA-Martin.jpg Prior to Thursday’s match, Gallia Academy honored Peri Martin, who surpassed the 2,000-assist mark for her career on Saturday at Circleville. (GAHS courtesy photo) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports GAHS sophomore Bailey Barnette (2) watches her spike fall to the floor for a kill, during the Blue Angels’ sweep of Ironton on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/09/web1_9.29-wo-GA-Barnette.jpg GAHS sophomore Bailey Barnette (2) watches her spike fall to the floor for a kill, during the Blue Angels’ sweep of Ironton on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Gallia Academy freshman Jenna Harrison settles under the ball, during Thursday’s OVC match in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/09/web1_9.29-wo-GA-Harrison.jpg Gallia Academy freshman Jenna Harrison settles under the ball, during Thursday’s OVC match in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports GAHS senior Maddie Wright (22) goes up for a spike attempt, during the Blue Angels’ 3-0 victory on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/09/web1_9.29-wo-GA-Wright.jpg GAHS senior Maddie Wright (22) goes up for a spike attempt, during the Blue Angels’ 3-0 victory on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.