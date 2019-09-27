Poca edges Point at Creekside

LAVALETTE, W.Va. — It only takes one.

The Point Pleasant golf team missed top honors by a single shot on Thursday evening during a non-conference tri-match at Creekside Golf Course in Wayne County.

Visiting Poca snuck away with top honors after firing a 4-man score of 209, which was a one stroke better than the Black Knights final tally of 210. Host Wayne did not have enough participants to field a final team score.

Brennen Sang of Point Pleasant and Cole Kiley of Wayne shared medalist honors with identical rounds of 7-over par 37.

Joseph Milhoan followed Sang for PPHS with a 49, with Alex Hill coming in next with a 52. Weston Higginbotham completed the Red and Black score with a 60.

Jacob Blizzard led the Dots with a 45, followed by Samuel Winter with a 52 and Micah Malone with a 55. Dylan Jones completed the winning team score with a 57.

Anna Fry followed Kiley for the Pioneers with a 49. Alyson Wellman also fired a 52 for WHS.

