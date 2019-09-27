Blue Devils stymie South Point, 1-0

CENTENARY, Ohio — A little bit of breathing room at the top of the league standings.

The Gallia Academy boys soccer team defeated Ohio Valley Conference guest South Point 1-0 on Thursday night at Lester Field, giving the Blue Devils a two-match edge over the Pointers in the conference race.

Gallia Academy (7-3-1, 7-0 OVC) — with its sixth straight win — broke the scoreless tie 4:35 into play, as Brody Wilt made a free kick. One was enough for the Blue Devil defense, as well as goal keeper Bryson Miller, who saved three shots to seal the 1-0 victory for the hosts.

This is the fourth time GAHS has shut an opponent out this season. The Pointers (8-4, 7-2) — who headed into play with an eight wins in a row — had 19 saves in goal from keeper Brody Blackwell.

The Blue Devils also blanked the Blue and Gold in their first meeting, winning 3-0 on Aug. 27.

Gallia Academy also started the week with a shut out, defeating Rock Hill 2-0 in Pedro. GAHS went up 1-0 with 7:13 left in the first half, as Dalton Vanco found the net after an assist from Bode Wamsley.

The Blue Devils scored their other goal with 14:41 left in regulation, with Wilt assisting Colton Roe. Miller claimed four saves in his shut out against the Redmen, with GAHS firing 10 shots on goal.

Gallia Academy also defeated Rock Hill on Sept. 12, by a 5-2 clip in Centenary.

The Blue and White will be back at Lester Field on Thursday against Chesapeake.

Blue Devils senior Andrew Toler shoots around a Pointers defender, during Gallia Academy’s 1-0 victory on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/09/web1_9.29-GA-Toler.jpg Blue Devils senior Andrew Toler shoots around a Pointers defender, during Gallia Academy’s 1-0 victory on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports GAHS junior Dalton Vanco passes the ball with his head, during the Blue Devils’ 1-0 victory on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/09/web1_9.29-wo-GA-Vanco.jpg GAHS junior Dalton Vanco passes the ball with his head, during the Blue Devils’ 1-0 victory on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports GAHS senior Timothy Hill (21) dribbles the ball upfield, during the Blue Devils’ 1-0 victory on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/09/web1_9.29-wo-GA-Hill.jpg GAHS senior Timothy Hill (21) dribbles the ball upfield, during the Blue Devils’ 1-0 victory on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Blue Devils freshman Keagan Daniels (10) races past a South Point defender, during Gallia Academy’s 1-0 victory on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/09/web1_9.29-wo-GA-Daniels.jpg Blue Devils freshman Keagan Daniels (10) races past a South Point defender, during Gallia Academy’s 1-0 victory on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.