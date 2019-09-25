Loveday signs with Baylor basketball

Former Gallia Academy standout and current Huntington Prep star Zach Loveday announced Wednesday night that he will be continuing his basketball career at Baylor University. Loveday, a two-time all-district and All-OVC performer during his freshman and sophomore seasons with the Blue Devils, transferred to Huntington Prep midway through his junior campaign after helping GAHS accumulate a 39-16 record during his time in the Blue and White. The 7-foot center averaged 13.3 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.3 blocks over his 2-plus seasons with the Blue Devils. Zach is the son of Billy and Sam Loveday of Bidwell, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

