Lady Eagles hold off Meigs

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — No sweep this time.

The Eastern volleyball team — which won in straight games at Meigs on Aug. 22 — defeated the same Lady Marauders in non-league play on Tuesday at ‘The Nest’, this time in four games.

Meigs (3-14) scored the opening point of the match, but Eastern (8-7) claimed six of the next seven markers. The Lady Marauders fought back to tie the game twice before taking a 20-18 edge, but scored just one more point, as EHS won the opener by a 25-21 count.

The Lady Marauders answered with a wire-to-wire win in the second, leading by as many as 11 on their way to the 25-20 victory.

The guests scored seven of the first eight points in the third game, but EHS fought back and took its second lead of the set at 12-11. MHS tied it up at 12, but didn’t regain the advantage and fell by a 25-18 clip.

Meigs led initially in the fourth, but Eastern took the edge at 5-4 and didn’t trail again on the way to the match-clinching 25-16 triumph.

Leading the Lady Eagles, Brielle Newland posted 14 points, including one ace. Olivia Barber was next with 13 points and three aces, followed by Kylie Gheen and Haley Burton with 10 points apiece, including an ace by Gheen. Sydney Sanders came up with seven points and one ace in the win, while Jenna Chadwell added one marker.

Bre Zirkle led the Lady Marauders with 13 service points, including a pair of aces. Hannah Durst was next with 11 points and an ace, followed by Baylee Tracy with six markers. Mallory Hawley and Jewels Conley had four points apiece, including an ace by Hawley, Maci Hood added two points, while Meredith Cremeans claimed one point.

Layna Catlett led the Green and White at the net with six kills and a block. Chadwell and Barber had five kills and a block apiece, Megan Maxon added three kills and a block, while Gheen claimed a pair of kills and a trio of blocks. Sanders led the Lady Eagle defense with 11 digs, while Newland claimed a team-best 17 assists.

Hawley — who paced the MHS defense with 25 of digs — also led the Maroon and Gold at the net with 16 kills. Durst claimed seven kills and one block for the Lady Marauders, Conley added six kills, while Hood had five kills and a block. Morgan Denney ended with a pair of kills in the setback, while Zirkle earned one kill and a match-best 35 assists.

Both teams get back to work in their respective leagues on Thursday, with Eastern hosting Federal Hocking and Meigs visiting Alexander.

Eastern junior Layna Catlett (19) attempts a spike, during the Lady Eagles' 3-1 victory over Meigs on Tuesday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. Meigs sophomore Mallory Hawley (center) tries a spike, during the Lady Marauders' 3-1 setback on Tuesday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. Meigs senior Maci Hood (6) slams down a spike, during Tuesday's non-conference match at 'The Nest' in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. Eastern's Kylie Gheen (3) and Jenna Chadwell (4) team up for a block, during the Lady Eagles' 3-1 victory on Tuesday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

