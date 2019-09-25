Lady Tornadoes sweep Belpre

BELPRE, Ohio — The winning streak makes it another week.

The Southern volleyball team won its sixth consecutive match on Tuesday in Washington County, as the Lady Tornadoes picked up a straight games victory over Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Belpre.

Southern (10-5, 8-2 TVC Hocking) — now two weeks since tasting defeat — began the night with a wire-to-wire 25-14 win.

The Purple and Gold scored the first six points of the second and led by as many as 14 points on their way to the 25-12 triumph.

Belpre’s first lead of the night came at 17-15 in the third game, but Southern was back in front at 18-17. The Lady Golden Eagles took the next three markers and led 20-18, but the Lady Tornadoes finished with night with a 7-to-1 run for the 25-21 win and the 3-0 sweep.

Leading the Lady Tornadoes, Phoenix Cleland and Sydney Adams had 10 service points apiece, with a trio of aces by Cleland. Cassidy Roderus earned eight points and three aces for Southern, Baylee Wolfe added six points and one ace, while Kayla Evans and Jordan Hardwick had five points apiece, with two aces and one ace respectively. Kassie Barton wrapped up the SHS service attack with two markers.

Hardwick’s 13 kills and two blocks led the Lady Tornadoes at the net. Wolfe contributed eight kills and two blocks to the winning cause, Roderus chipped in with six kills, while Evans added two kills.

Southern also claimed a straight games win over BHS in Racine on Sept. 2.

The Lady Tornadoes have the rest of the week off and will host Wahama on Monday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.