Lady Marauders fall in tri-match

MARIETTA, Ohio — A case of the Mondays.

The Meigs volleyball team came up empty at a non-conference tri-match on Monday in Washington County, falling by 2-0 tallies to both Parkersburg Catholic and host Marietta.

The Lady Marauders (3-13) began against the Parkersburg Catholic, and had their best set of the night. Meigs took their first lead at 5-4, but surrendered the next five points. The Maroon and Gold rallied back to tie it up at 21, but never regained the edge and fell by a 25-22 clip.

The Crusaderettes scored 13 of the first 14 points in Game 2, sealing their 10th win of the year with a 25-11 triumph.

Bre Zirkle led the Lady Marauder service with six points and two aces. Jewels Conley was next with four points and three aces, followed by Mallory Hawley and Maci Hood with three points apiece, including a pair of aces by Hawley. Rounding out the Meigs service attack, Hannah Durst had two points and two aces.

Durst and Hood both had three kills to lead the Maroon and Gold at the net, with Hood also earning a block. Conley and Hawley both finished with two kills and a block in the setback, Baylee Tracy added a kill, while Zirkle finished with team-highs of 11 assists and 11 digs.

Against Marietta, the Lady Marauders led 1-0 in the opener, but didn’t have another advantage in the first, falling by a 25-15 count.

Meigs led 5-0 in the second, but ended the evening on the wrong end of a 25-to-1, as the Lady Tigers sealed the victory with a 25-6 win.

Zirkle and Conley finished with five service points apiece, with an ace by Zirkle. Tracy added one service point for the Maroon and Gold.

Hawley — who led the Lady Marauder defense with a dozen digs — had four kills and two blocks to pace the guests at the net. Hood came up with two kills and a block, Conley added one kill and two blocks, while Kylee Mitch ended up with a pair of blocks. Durst claimed one block for Meigs, while Zirkle dished out seven assists.

After visiting Eastern on Tuesday, the Maroon and Gold will get back to work in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division at Alexander on Thursday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.