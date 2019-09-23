Collins leads RedStorm men to runner-up finish

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande men’s bowling team got a season-opening all-tournament finish from Reece Collins and posted a second place showing in the Ohio Bowling Conference Tournament #1, Saturday, at the Wayne Webb Columbus Bowl.

The RedStorm knocked down 6,392 pins in five rounds of team play and 12 baker games as a team to finish as the runner-up to Muskingum University (6,786 pins). Ancilla College placed third at 6,202 pins.

Collins, a freshman from Columbus, Ohio placed third as individual with 961 pins in five games for an average of 192.2. His single-game high score was 227.

Also representing the RedStorm varsity were senior Zachary Morris (Vinton, OH), who finished 16th with 854 pins in five games for a 170.8 average; freshman Andrew Ladd (Columbus, OH), who finished 21st with 835 pins in five games for a 167 average; junior Chris Somerville (Gallipolis, OH), who was 26th with 788 pins in five games for a 157.6 average; junior Isaiah Pickell (Logan, OH), who placed 44th with 659 pins in four games for a 164.8 average; and freshman Nathan Burns (Lynchburg, OH), who fired a 146 in his lone game for 61st place.

Rio Grande also placed second in the junior varsity competition with 5,407 pins toppled. Muskingum finished first with 5,799 pins dropped.

Senior Jacob Morris (Vinton, OH) had the top showing for the RedStorm, finishing 22nd overall with 830 pins in five games for a 166 average. His day included a single-game high of 186.

Also competing for Rio in the JV division were freshman Wyatt Sipple (Gallia, OH), who was 27th with 765 pins in five games for an average of 153.4; sophomore Colin Little (Bidwell, OH), who placed 28th after felling 735 pins in five games for a 147 average; freshman Jacob Ramsey (Norton, OH), who was 38th after knocking down 697 pins in five games for a 139.4 average; and freshman Wyatt Halfhill (Gallipolis, OH), who finished 49th with 556 pins in five games for a 111.2 average.

Rio Grande returns to action next Saturday and Sunday at the Cardinal Classic hosted by Ball State University in Muncie, Ind.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

