Rio’s Jones finishes 4th in Forgey Invitational

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Keshawn Jones ran to a fourth place finish to lead the University of Rio Grande men’s cross country team in Saturday afternoon’s 49th running of the Rio Grande/Patty Forgey Cross Country Invitational.

Jones – a senior from Mansfield, Ohio – traversed the 8k course in 28:10, helping the RedStorm to a fourth-place showing in the eight-team field.

Lindsey Wilson College had four of the top six finishers to claim the team title with 24 points. Asbury University and Ohio Valley University rounded out the top three with 70 and 86 points, respectively, while Rio was fourth with 100 points.

Lindsey Wilson’s Levi Owens cruised to the individual title by finishing in a time of 27:31, which was 33 seconds better than his teammate Jim Headrick.

Also representing Rio Grande were freshman Austin Setty (Fairfield, OH), who finished ninth in a time of 28:50; senior Mike Norris (Dayton, OH), who placed 27th after crossing in 31:08; senior River Spicer (West Milton, OH), who was 31st in a time of 31:20; freshman Keegan Kilgour (Jackson, OH), who finished 39th in a time of 31:55; junior Dean Freitag (Magnolia, OH), who was 41st after crossing in 32:13; and senior Ethan Greenawalt (Orlando, FL), who was 52nd in the 73-runner field with a time of 33:21.

Lindsey Wilson also won the women’s division with five of the top eight finishers and 26 points, while Asbury was second (56 pts.) and Alice Lloyd College was third (67 pts.)

Alice Lloyd’s Carlee Salyers won the women’s individual title in a time of 20:45.

Rio Grande did not field a runner in the women’s division.

Warren Local won the boys’ high school division with 67 points, while Riverside (W.Va.) was second with 78 points and Russell (Ky.) was third with 130 points.

Belpre’s Eli Fullerton won the boys’ high school individual championship, finishing in a time of 17:03.

Liberty-Union High School took the girls’ team title with 55 points, while Reedsville Eastern and Warren rounded out the top three at 94 and 104 points, respectively.

Gallia Academy’s Sarah Watts captured the girls’ high school individual crown by completing the 5k course in a time of 20:14.

In the boys’ middle school division, Marietta was the champion with a team score of 45 points. Barboursville (W.Va.) was the runner-up with 80 points and Belpre finished third with 100 points.

Belpre’s Blake Rodgers won the individual championship in a time of 10:45 on the 3k course.

North Adams won the girls’ middle school team crown with 55 points, edging West Union by just one point. Barboursville was third with 81 points.

The girls’ individual title was won by Marietta’s Ava Gebczyk in a time of 12:49.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

