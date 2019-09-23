Fairland wins OVC golf title

IRONTON, Ohio — No slaying these Dragons.

The Fairland golf team came away with top honors on Friday afternoon after beating the field by 29 strokes at the 2019 Ohio Valley Conference championships held at the Ironton Country Club in Lawrence County.

The Dragons posted three of the top four individual rounds en route to a scorching final tally of 314, which ended up being way ahead of runner-up Gallia Academy and its final total of 343.

Chesapeake was third overall with a 358, while Coal Grove (394) and Portsmouth (399) rounded out the top five in the field. South Point was sixth with a 413 and Rock Hill fired a collective 548, while Ironton did not have a team score due to having only two players in the tournament.

The FHS duo of Clayton Thomas and Landon Roberts shared medalist honors with matching 4-over par rounds of 76. Hanna Shrout — who was the OVC medalist in the girls tournament last week — was next with a 79, while Mason Manns completed the winning total with an 83.

Laith Hamid led the Blue Devils with an 82, followed by Reece Thomas with an 84 and Cooper Davis with an 86. Will Hendrickson completed the GAHS tally with a 91, with Hunter Cook and Beau Johnson also adding resepective rounds of 98 and 102 for the Blue and White.

Jacob Lemley led the Panthers with an 87 and Jackson Stephens was next with an 88, followed by Christian Hall and Austin Jackson with respective rounds of 90 and 93.

Brayden Dillow paced the Hornets with a 94 and Jake Sites added a 95. Trevor Carey was next with a 100, while Luke Jenkins completed the team tally with a 105.

Daewin Spencer paced the Trojans with a 93 and Jack Workman added a 94. Dominic Jackson was next with a 105, while Aiden Donges completed the PHS tally with a 107.

Brayden Sexton led the Pointers with a 97 and Ben Walls followed with a 99. Draeden Black and Wyatt Thacker completed the SPHS team score with respective efforts of 103 and 114.

Isaac Dodlin led the Redmen with a 132 and Victor Day was next with a 133. Colton Easterling and Kris Hill also shot respective rounds of 140 and 143 to complete the team tally.

Brayden Easterling paced Ironton with an even round of 100. Logan Price also carded a 111 for the Fighting Tigers.

Both Fairland and Gallia Academy came away with four all-league representatives, while Chesapeake locked down the other three All-OVC spots.

Thomas, Roberts, Shrout and Manns were named to the All-OVC squad on behalf of Fairland, while Hamid, Davis, Thomas and Hendrickson captured All-OVC spots for Gallia Academy. Lemley, Stephens and Hall were the final all-league selections on behalf of Chesapeake.

Thomas — last year’s OVC medalist — was joined by Shrout, Davis and Lemley as repeat honorees on the all-league squad.

Gallia Academy finished as the league runner-up for a third consecutive year. Fairland captured its third straight OVC title.

Gallia Academy senior Reece Thomas hits a putt attempt during a Sept. 5 match at Cliffside Golf Course in Gallipolis, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/09/web1_GA-Thomas-1.jpg Gallia Academy senior Reece Thomas hits a putt attempt during a Sept. 5 match at Cliffside Golf Course in Gallipolis, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.