Black Knights battle Williamstown to scoreless draw

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — They might need more business suits, because the Black Knights have enough ties for every day of the work week.

The Point Pleasant boys soccer team participated in its fifth draw of the season on Saturday during a 0-0 outcome against visiting Williamstown in a non-conference friendly at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field in Mason County.

The Black Knights (4-2-5) participated in their third scoreless tie of the season as the hosts once again were unable to find the back of the net, despite a 15-1 advantage in shot attempts.

The Red and White, however, were really good at producing quality shot attempts — particularly ones that bounced off either the cross bar or the side posts.

Peyton Murphy played a cross from the end line with 12 minutes left and Cohen Yates ran onto it, but the shot banged off the post from about three feet away.

Kanaan Abbas slipped through the defense and produced a shot from within the goal area that hit the right post with five minutes left, and Braxton Watkins-Lovejoy blasted a shot from 25 yards out that hit the top left corner of the goal just before time expired.

Watkins-Lovejoy sent a ball from the left to the right side, which found Garrett Hatten in stride. Hatten managed to put the ball in the net, but the goal was waived off due to an offsides call.

Point Pleasant claimed a 6-1 edge in corner kicks, while the Yellowjackets were whistled for eight of the 13 fouls in the match. Nick Smith made a single save in net for Point Pleasant on a free kick from 40 yards out.

“We absolutely controlled the ball and the pace of the game. We had a lot of chances in dangerous areas by their goal and conuldn’t finish any of them,” PPHS coach Chip Wood said afterwards. “We played well and we made a lot of good decisions, but we just can’t seem to find the right final pass to get in on goal. Defensively, we were very strong in limiting their opportunities because they might have had the ball in out defensive third maybe six times. It was a good effort on our part, we just couldn’t score.”

Point Pleasant returns to action on Tuesday when it travels to St. Marys for a non-conference contest at 7 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.