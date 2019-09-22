Big Blacks blank Lincoln County, 36-0

HAMLIN, W.Va. — Now that’s a bit more like the norm.

The Point Pleasant football team forced four turnovers and held host Lincoln County to an average of less than a yard per carry on Friday night while picking up its first win of the 2019 campaign with a 36-0 decision in a Week 4 non-conference matchup.

The Big Blacks (1-1) were firing on all cylinders as both the offense and defense produced scores, while special teams converted a perfect 4-for-4 effort on point-after tries.

The Red and Black wasted little time building a permanent lead as Nick Parsons scored on a 1-yard run with 8:34 left in the opening canto. Hunter Bush found Nick Leport with a successful 2-point conversion pass that gave the guests an 8-0 advantage.

PPHS increased its lead with 52 seconds left in the first quarter as Evan Roach scored on a 1-yard run. Elicia Wood converted the first of four successful PAT kicks to stretch the lead out to 15-0.

Lane Rollins hauled in an 18-yard pass from Bush just nine seconds into the second quarter, allowing the Big Blacks to extend their cushion out to 22 points.

Parsons added a 65-yard fumble recovery that went to the house with 6:39 left before halftime, making it a 29-0 contest at the break.

After a scoreless third period, Logan Southall completed the scoring with a 2-yard run 11 seconds into the fourth while wrapping up the 36-point outcome.

Point Pleasant outgained the Panthers (0-4) by a 242-145 overall margin in total yards, which included a 144-27 advantage on the ground as both squads rushed the ball 30 times apiece.

The Big Blacks claimed a 14-9 advantage in first downs and finished the game plus-3 in turnover differential. The guests were flagged four times for 25 yards, while LCHS was penalized four times for 35 yards.

Rollins led the PPHS ground attack with 69 yards on eight carries, followed by Southall with 37 yards on six carries. Eight different players carried the ball for positive yardage in the win.

Bush completed 8-of-12 passes for 90 yards and a TD, while Roach also completed his only pass for eight yards.

Zane Wamsley led the Big Blacks with four catches for 60 yards, while Rollins hauled in two passes for 34 yards. Leport also had two catches for 13 yards.

Isaih Smith paced Lincoln County with 25 rushing yards on 13 attempts. Nolan Shimp was 6-of-17 passing for 114 yards with a pick. Austin Parsons and Smith both had two catches apiece for 40 and 34 yards, respectively.

Point Pleasant makes it home debut on Friday night when the Youthbuild Centurions of Columbus (OH) come to OVB Field for a 7:30 p.m. contest.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.