Tomcats shut out South Gallia, 45-0

GLOUSTER, Ohio — No offense, no hope.

The South Gallia football team was held to a single first down and just 22 yards of total offense on Friday in Athens County, as the Rebels fell to Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Trimble by a 45-0 tally.

The Tomcats (4-0, 2-0 TVC Hocking) — who haven’t allowed a single point this season — broke the scoreless tie 54 seconds into play, as Todd Fouts scored on a 23-yard run and Blake Guffey made his first of six point-after kicks.

South Gallia (1-3, 1-2) fell behind 14-0 with 8:42 left in the opening period, as Sawyer Koons intercepted a pass and returned it 25 yards for the touchdown.

A 35-yard touchdown run by Cameron Kittle and a 75-yard scoring run by Conner Wright gave Trimble a 28-0 lead 7:48 into play. With 47 seconds left in the first quarter, Austin Wisor caught a 47-yard touchdown pass from Kittle, giving the hosts a 35-0 edge.

With a running clock starting in the second quarter, Guffey made a 23-yard field goal at the end of the half to give the Tomcats a 38-0 lead.

The teams played six-minute quarters in the second half, with the only score coming on a 17-yard Bryce Downs run with 3:44 left in the third.

In the 45-0 victory, Trimble earned a 14-to-1 advantage in first downs, as well as a 2-to-1 edge in the turnover battle. The Tomcats rushed for 326 of their 386 total yards, while SGHS earned 18 of its 22 on the ground. Both teams committed a five-yard penalty in the bout.

Kenny Siders led the Rebels with 25 yards on six carries. Tristan Saber — who carried the ball twice for a total of four yards — was 1-of-6 passing with a four-yard completion to Jared Ward.

For Trimble, Kittle — who went for 35 yards and a touchdown on his only carry — was 2-for-2 passing for 60 yards and a touchdown. Wright led the Tomcat ground attack with 140 yards and a touchdown on eight tries. Fouts carried the ball six times for 85 yards and a touchdown, Downs added 33 yards and a score on three totes, while Koons and Guffey each carried the ball once for 18 yards. Tyler Weber ran the ball once for 14 yards, Wisor had a 47-yard touchdown reception, while Tabor Lackey claimed a 13-yard catch.

South Gallia will be back on its home field next, with Eastern visiting on Friday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

