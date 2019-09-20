Point wins, Wahama falls in Week 4

Mason County had at least one set of road warriors on Friday night. Point Pleasant captured its first victory of the season at Lincoln County, while Wahama dropped its second straight decision at Belpre. The Big Blacks built a 29-0 halftime lead and cruised to a 36-0 decision over the Panthers, while the White Falcons fell 49-22 in a TVC Hocking matchup against the Golden Eagles. The results of the Hannan at Hundred contest were not available at press time. Due to an early press time, complete details from the Week 4 football contests in Mason County will be made available in the Tuesday sports edition of the Point Pleasant Register. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

