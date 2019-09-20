Meigs turns back Lady Rockets

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — Emphatically ending the skid.

The Meigs volleyball team had its eight-match losing skid come to an end on Thursday at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium, with the Lady Marauders defeating Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division guest Wellston 3-0 for their first sweep of the year.

Meigs (3-11, 2-5 TVC Ohio) — which topped Wellston in a five-game match on Aug. 27 in Jackson County — took its first lead in Thursday’s match at 2-1 in the opening game. The Lady Rockets were back in front at 4-3, but the Lady Marauders reclaimed the edge at 9-8 and never trailed again on their way to the 25-21 win.

After two quick lead changes in the second game, Meigs grabbed the advantage at 3-2 and didn’t look back on the way to a second straight 25-21 triumph.

The Lady Rockets scored the first five points of the third game, and eventually led 18-12. The Maroon and Gold, however, took the next 10 points and went on to cap off the 3-0 victory with a 25-19 win.

Bre Zirkle led the Lady Marauders with two dozen service points, including six aces. Hannah Durst was next with six points, followed by Maci Hood, Mallory Hawley, Jewels Conley and Baylee Tracy with three points apiece, with Hood earning an ace.

Hawley led the Maroon and Gold at the net with 14 kills. Durst was next with seven kills and three blocks, followed by Conley with four kills and two blocks. Hood contributed three kills to the winning cause, Kylee Mitch chipped in with one kill and five blocks, while Zirkle had a team-best 29 assists. Durst and Hood led Meigs’ defense with 30 digs apiece.

Meigs will be back in action on Monday, in a non-conference tri-match with Parkersburg Catholic at Marietta.

