Looking ahead at Week 4 matchups

Week 4 of the high school football season kicks off in both Ohio and West Virginia this weekend, and there are nine contests going on from within the Ohio Valley Publishing area.

Gallia Academy and Meigs open their respective conference schedules at home, while Eastern makes its home debut in TVC Hocking play. Southern, South Gallia and Wahama are on the road for league contests, while Point Pleasant, River Valley and Hannan all go looking for their first wins of the year in away games.

Here’s a brief look at all of the Week 4 football games from the OVP area. All of the contests are slated for Friday night.

Chesapeake Panthers (2-1, 0-0) at Gallia Academy Blue Devils (3-0, 0-0)

The Blue Devils will be looking for their 11th straight regular season victory, and their eighth straight win on their home field, as well as their third straight triumph over the Panthers. Also, GAHS opens Ohio Valley Conference play with a streak of nine league wins in a row. Chesapeake was 3-4 in the league last year, up from 1-6 the season before. The Blue Devils defeated CHS 55-20 in Lawrence County last season, and won 34-21 the last time these teams met in Gallipolis. Last Friday, the Blue and White defeated Point Pleasant by a 14-13 margin, Gallia Academy’s first one-point victory since Week 5 of 2017. CHS won its opener 35-13 over Oak Hill, fell to Minford by a 54-21 count the following week, but moved to 2-1 with a 49-6 victory at Symmes Valley last Friday.

Vinton County Vikings (1-2, 0-0) at Meigs Marauders (1-2, 0-0)

With last year’s 27-21 overtime victory, Meigs now trails the Vikings by just one game in the all-time series, at 18-17. The Marauders won 28-21 the last time VCHS visited Rocksprings, and hasn’t lost at home to the Vikings since Week 9 of the 2007 campaign, by a 23-14 count in Pomeroy. This is the first of four straight league games for the Marauders, who were 4-2 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division last year, tying for second place. VCHS was 3-3 in the TVC Ohio last year and starts a string of three straight league games with Meigs. After a one-point loss to Unioto and a 35-0 loss to Southeastern, Vinton County won its first game of the year by a 28-7 county at Fairfield Union last Friday. The Marauders’ 66-28 loss at Warren last week marks the most points allowed by MHS since a 79-69 win over Fairland in Week 2 of 2014.

Waterford Wildcats (2-1, 1-0) at Eastern Eagles (2-1, 0-1)

Both squads had their dream of an undefeated season come to a screeching halt last week, with Waterford falling by a 49-0 count to Fort Frye, and Eastern dropping a 48-0 decision at Trimble. The Wildcats have won four straight meetings with the Eagles, with Eastern’s last win in the series coming on Oct. 3, 2014 by a 16-7 count in Washington County. When these teams met last year, Waterford won by a 36-6 count, giving the Wildcats a 12-11 edge over the last 23 meetings. Since last year’s bout, Eastern has won 7-of-9 decisions, while Waterford has won 8-of-11. Including their 20-14 win over Caldwell in Week 2, the Eagles have won four straight games on their home field, their longest home winning streak since 2001-02.

Point Pleasant Big Blacks (0-1) at Lincoln County Panthers (0-3)

The Big Blacks look for their first win of the fall against another team that they haven’t faced since the 2016 campaign this Friday night when they travel to Hamlin. Point Pleasant owns a 4-0 record all-time against Lincoln County, which stems from four consecutive season-opening victories from 2013 through 2016. PPHS also won all four contests by at least 38 points and eclipsed 50 points in three of the four outings. The Panthers have been held scoreless in two of their three contests thus far and are coming off a 24-0 loss in their home opener against Tolsia. LCHS dropped consecutive road decisions to Shady Spring (31-0) and Roane County (39-22) before falling to the Rebels last week by a 24-0 count.

Southern Tornadoes (3-0, 1-0) at Miller Falcons (1-2, 0-2)

The last time they were in Perry County, the Tornadoes dropped a 22-0 decision to the Falcons. Southern avenged that loss with a 58-13 victory at Roger Lee Adams Memorial Field last season, moving the series record to 12-11 in favor of the Falcons over the last 23 meetings. Both teams have already faced the White Falcons this season, with SHS defeating Wahama by 58-22 count last week, and MHS falling at WHS 24-20 in Week 2. Southern’s Week 3 triumph featured a stretch of 42 consecutive points by the Tornadoes. The SHS defense has already found the end zone four times on interception returns this year. Miller lost to Belpre by a 42-7 tally last Friday in Hemlock.

River Valley Raiders (0-3, 0-0) at Nelsonville-York Buckeyes (1-2, 0-0)

The Buckeyes have defeated the Raiders in 10 of their last 11 meetings, with the lone RVHS victory coming by a 23-12 count on Sept. 18, 2015, at Boston Field. The Buckeyes have won three straight over River Valley since then, with a 54-28 win in Bidwell a year ago. The Raiders will look to snap their four-game skid in Athens County, which includes a 49-7 setback to NYHS the last time these teams met in Nelsonville. This is the TVC Ohio opener for both teams, with RVHS trying to end a eight-game skid in league play, and the Buckeyes looking to follow up on a 4-2 campaign. Last week, the Raiders fell by a 40-6 count at Portsmouth, but came up with a touchdown in the third quarter to end a seven-period dry spell. After a 35-0 loss at Trimble and a 64-21 setback at Fort Frye to start the year, Nelsonville-York emphatically ended its skid with a 30-0 win over Berne Union at home last Friday.

South Gallia Rebels (1-2, 1-0) at Trimble Tomcats (3-0, 2-0)

In the previous nine meetings between these teams, THS has outscored the Rebels by a 406-69 total. SGHS has never scored more than 14 against the Tomcats. The Rebels fell by a 51-3 clip the last time they visited Glouster, on Sept. 8, 2017. Last season’s 32-0 Tomcat triumph marked their third shut out all-time against SGHS. Trimble enters play with a 15-game TVC Hocking winning streak, as well as an eight-game regular season winning streak. The last Gallia County team to defeat Trimble was North Gallia, which won 14-7 in 1991. Last Week, the Tomcats claimed their third straight shut out to start the year, 48-0 over Eastern. THS now has seven straight shut outs in the regular season. South Gallia got into the win column in a big way last week, topping Federal Hocking by a 44-0 count for their first shut out win at home since 2011.

Wahama White Falcons (1-2, 1-1) at Belpre Golden Eagles (1-2, 1-1)

Wahama seeks its first road win of the season, while the Golden Eagles are looking for their first home win this fall. The Golden Eagles have won four straight decisions in the head-to-head matchup and are ahead 7-5 in the all-time series. Belpre opened the year with consecutive losses at Fort Frye (34-12) and against visiting Trimble (46-0), but captured its first win of the season last week with a 42-7 win at Miller. Wahama’s lone win also came against Miller in Week 2 by a 24-20 count at Bachtel Stadium. The White Falcons last defeated BHS in 2014 and last won at Belpre back in 2013 by a 60-8 count. The Golden Eagles’ two losses are against undefeated teams.

Hannan Wildcats (0-3) at Hundred Hornets (0-3)

Somebody is getting that elusive first win. The Wildcats have been shutout in their last five regular season outings and have dropped 17 consecutive decisions. Hundred has lost nine consecutive decisions since defeating Hannan by a 42-26 count last fall. The Wildcats and Hornets have met 11 times since the series started in 1994, with Hannan leading the all-time series by a 7-4 margin. Hannan’s last victory came against Jenkins (KY) by a 41-8 count on Sept. 29, 2017. The Wildcats also claimed a 41-0 decision over the Hornets the last time they played at Hundred, which was two weeks before the win over Jenkins. The Hornets dropped a 28-20 decision to visiting Federal Hocking in their season opener, then fell to both Cameron (59-6) and Beallsville (40-0) in road contests the last two weeks.

Southern senior Gage Shuler (1) rolls out of the pocket, during the Tornadoes’ 58-22 victory over Wahama on Sept. 13 in Racine, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/09/web1_9.20-SHS-Shuler.jpg Southern senior Gage Shuler (1) rolls out of the pocket, during the Tornadoes’ 58-22 victory over Wahama on Sept. 13 in Racine, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Point Pleasant junior Lane Rollins takes handoff from quarterback Hunter Bush during the second half of a Week 3 football contest against Gallia Academy at Memorial Field in Gallipolis, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/09/web1_PP-Rollins-2.jpg Point Pleasant junior Lane Rollins takes handoff from quarterback Hunter Bush during the second half of a Week 3 football contest against Gallia Academy at Memorial Field in Gallipolis, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.