Belpre wins TVC Hocking golf title

GLOUSTER, Ohio — The reigning champions no longer reside in Meigs County.

The Belpre golf team captured the 2019 Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division championship in an outright fashion on Wednesday night with a 12-stroke victory over the field at Forest Hills Golf Course in Athens County.

The Golden Eagles completed the season with a 39-1 league mark and finished at least two wins ahead of runner-up Waterford in the final league standings.

Southern — which served as an outright league champion in 2017 before sharing the crown last year with Eastern — ended up third overall this fall with a 31-9 mark.

Belpre clinched the title by posting a winning score of 170 on Wednesday, which was a dozen shots better than the runner-up Tornadoes (182). Federal Hocking was third with a 184, while host Trimble ended up fourth with a 211.

South Gallia had only one competitor and therefore did not record a team tally.

There was a 3-way tie for medalist honors as the Belpre duo of Eric Dotson and Matt Deems, as well as Southern’s Joey Weaver, fired matching efforts of 7-over par 34.

Jacob Milliron followed Weaver for SHS with a 46, with Tanner Lisle and Landen Hill completing the team score with respective efforts of 47 and 48. David Shaver and Grant Smith also had rounds of 51 and 59 for the Purple and Gold.

Noah Spurlock shot a 49 for the Rebels. Mitchell Roush paced FHHS with a 42, while Blaceton Moore led the Tomcats with a 47.

The TVC Hocking tournament will be held Friday at the Golf Club of West Virginia in Waverly, W.Va.

Southern junior Jacob Milliron hits a chip shot during a Sept. 11 match at Riverside Golf Club in Mason, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/09/web1_SHS-Milliron.jpg Southern junior Jacob Milliron hits a chip shot during a Sept. 11 match at Riverside Golf Club in Mason, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.