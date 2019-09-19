Blue Devils blast Portsmouth, 13-1

CENTENARY, Ohio — A dozen reasons to smile.

The Gallia Academy boys soccer team claimed its biggest win of the season, winning 13-1 over Ohio Valley Conference guest Portsmouth on Wednesday at Lester Field.

The league-leading Blue Devils (5-3-1, 5-0 OVC) broke the scoreless tie 3:37 into play, with Emmanuel Valadez finding the back of the net on an assist from Colton Roe. Keagen Daniels gave the hosts a 2-0 lead with 29:18 to go in the half, scoring on an assist fro Brody Wilt.

Gallia Academy’s next two goals came in back-to-back minutes, as Maddux Camden scored in the 15th minute and Dalton Vanco found goal in the 16th, both on assists from Daniels.

With 21:51 left in the half, Daniels scored his second goal on Wilt’s second assist, giving the Blue and White a 5-0 edge.

Next, GAHS put in two goals just 1:10 apart, with Wilt scoring on an assist from Carson Wamsley with 19:22 to go, and Seth Nelson finding goal on an assist from Vanco at the 18:12 mark.

The Blue Devil lead grew to 8-0 on an Evan Stapleton goal with 15:32 left in the half, with Trevin Allen picking up the assist.

After the hosts’ longest scoreless spell of the first half, just over nine minutes, Andrew Toler gave Gallia Academy a 9-0 lead on an assist from Roe.

GAHS earned its 10-0 halftime edge with 4:50 left in the stanza, as Roe scored an unassisted goal.

The Blue Devils took an 11-0 edge just 51 seconds into the second half, as Ian Hill found the back of the net. Portsmouth, however, got on the board exactly one minute later on an own goal played back to the keeper.

Ayden Roettker got the goal back for the Blue Devils with 17:40, and then Zak Flinner put the finishing touches on the 13-1 victory with a goal on an assist from Bryce Hines with 7:55 to play.

Bryson Miller and Conner Walter split time in goal for the victors, with Walter earning the lone save.

Next, the Blue Devils are set to visit Rock Hill on Monday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.