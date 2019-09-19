Blue Angels pound Piketon, 7-0

PIKETON, Ohio — The refreshing taste of seven up … just not in soda form.

The Gallia Academy girls soccer team tied a school record for goals in a match while also securing the program’s largest margin of victory ever in a game on Wednesday night during a 7-0 victory over host Piketon in a non-conference friendly in Pike County.

The Blue Angels (6-3) put on an offensive display as the guests had six different players score goals while outshooting the Lady Redstreaks (1-9) by an overwhelming 37-7 overall margin, which included a 23-1 advantage at the break.

The Blue and White posted a sizable 27-4 advantage in shots on goal — including a 15-1 edge before the intermission — while cruising to their fourth consecutive triumph.

GAHS needed less than four minutes to get on the scoreboard as Cori McKean blasted a shot into the left side of the net from 15 yards out, making it a 1-0 contest with 36:07 remaining.

The Blue Angels doubled their lead out to 2-0 roughly 15 minutes later as Brooke Johnson dribbled the ball along the right side of the end line and managed a near point blank shot from five yards out. The shot went low and to the back end of the left side of the net at the 24:44 mark.

Gallia Academy increased its lead to 3-0 with 11:04 remaining in the half as Preslee Reed managed to get her head on a loose ball following a corner kick from the right side of the goal. Reed caught a bounce that went over the head of the PHS keeper and knocked the ball in on the left side of the goal.

The Blue Angels mustered their final first half goal when Zoie Clickenger caught a rebound on the left side after a direct kick, then blasted a 15-yard shot attempt between defenders that found the inside of the middle left post for a 4-0 cushion with 6:02 remaining.

Johnson started the second half scoring with her second goal of the night at the 38:51 mark. The senior finished a breakaway on the right side with a 10-yard blast for a 5-goal advantage.

Kyrsten Sanders made it a 6-0 advantage on a rebound attempt from 12 yards out, a shot that went in on the middle left side of the net with 28:18 remaining in the contest.

Koren Truance completed the scoring with 14:14 left in regulation after converting a left side breakaway attempt following a 15-yard boot.

The Blue Angels claimed a 5-0 advantage in corner kicks, with both teams committing six fouls apiece in the contest.

Brooklyn Hill made two stops in net for GAHS over the first 60 minutes of regulation, then Reed stopped two more Piketon shots while playing the keeper role the rest of the way.

Natalie Cooper stopped 19 shots for the Red and Gray in the setback.

Gallia Academy — which has now posted three straight shutout wins — defeated both Piketon and South Point last year by 7-1 margins as part of its inaugural varsity campaign.

The Blue Angels hosted Alexander in a non-conference contest on Thursday night and return to action Monday when they travel to Rock Hill for an Ohio Valley Conference contest.

Gallia Academy freshman Cori McKean, right, celebrates a goal with teammates Megan Bailey, Preslee Reed and Alivia Lear during the first half of Wednesday night’s non-conference girls soccer match against Piketon in Piketon, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/09/web1_GA-McKean.jpg Gallia Academy freshman Cori McKean, right, celebrates a goal with teammates Megan Bailey, Preslee Reed and Alivia Lear during the first half of Wednesday night’s non-conference girls soccer match against Piketon in Piketon, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Gallia Academy sophomore Preslee Reed (22) celebrates a goal with teammate Brooke Johnson during the first half of Wednesday night’s non-conference girls soccer match against Piketon in Piketon, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/09/web1_GA-Reed.jpg Gallia Academy sophomore Preslee Reed (22) celebrates a goal with teammate Brooke Johnson during the first half of Wednesday night’s non-conference girls soccer match against Piketon in Piketon, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Gallia Academy freshman Zoie Clickenger, right, celebrates a goal with teammates Cori McKean and Brooke Johnson during the first half of Wednesday night’s non-conference girls soccer match against Piketon in Piketon, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/09/web1_GA-Clickenger.jpg Gallia Academy freshman Zoie Clickenger, right, celebrates a goal with teammates Cori McKean and Brooke Johnson during the first half of Wednesday night’s non-conference girls soccer match against Piketon in Piketon, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Gallia Academy junior Koren Truance (15) chases down a loose ball during the first half of Wednesday night’s non-conference girls soccer match against Piketon in Piketon, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/09/web1_GA-Truance.jpg Gallia Academy junior Koren Truance (15) chases down a loose ball during the first half of Wednesday night’s non-conference girls soccer match against Piketon in Piketon, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

