Tigers blank Rio Grande women

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. — Jessie Bryson scored late in the first half and added another marker early in the second period to lift Campbellsville University to a 2-0 win over the University of Rio Grande, Tuesday night, in non-conference women’s soccer action at Finley Stadium.

The host Tigers improved to 5-1 overall and 8-1 in nine all-time meetings with Rio Grande.

The RedStorm slipped to 0-8 with the loss in their final non-conference tilt of the 2019 campaign.

Bryson snapped a scoreless tie with 5:14 left before halftime when she took a pass from teammate Hope Sanders and pushed a shot past Rio freshman goal keeper Jayla Brown (Chillicothe, OH).

Bryson added an unassisted score just under nine minutes into the second half to set the final score.

Campbellsville enjoyed a whopping 35-1 edge in overall shots, including a 23-0 advantage in the second half.

The Tigers also had seven of the game’s eight corner kick opportunities.

Brown recorded a career-high 13 saves in the loss for the RedStorm.

Campbellsville keeper Katelyn Young did not face a shot on goal en route to the shutout victory.

Rio Grande returns to action next Thursday when it opens River States Conference play at home against Midway University.

Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. at Evan E. Davis Field.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

