Rio Grande Sports Briefs

Rio’s Orellana captures weekly award from RSC

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Nicolas Cam Orellana scored five points in last weekend’s win for No. 2 University of Rio Grande and notched River States Conference Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week for Sept. 9-15.

It is the second weekly award this year.

The Santiago, Chile, native had two goals and an assist – all in the first half – in Rio Grande’s 4-2 win over Indiana Wesleyan. That performance kept the RedStorm unbeaten at 6-0.

The sophomore is currently ranked in the top 10 of the NAIA in both goals and points.

Rio Grande (6-0) will visit Mt. Vernon Nazarene on Sept. 18.

RedStorm’s Sheets recognized by RSC

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio – University of Rio Grande senior Logan Sheets set two team records en route to claiming the River States Conference Men’s Golfer of the Week award for Sept. 9-15.

The Bidwell, Ohio, product fired a program-record 66 in the final round of the Alice Lloyd Invitational to tie for first place. His two-day total of 141 – which included a 75 in the first round – was also a team record.

Sheets shot a blistering 6-under over the final 18 holes to gain a share of first. His performance put the RedStorm in second place of seven teams.

Rio Grande goes to the Heidelberg Fall Invitational Sept. 28-29.

Rio’s Gioffre earns 2nd straight Golfer of the Week honor

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — University of Rio Grande senior Rafaella Gioffre made it back-to-back selections as River States Conference Women’s Golfer of the Week. The latest honor is for Sept. 9-15.

A native of Huron, Ohio, Giorffre is now 3-for-3 in tournament victories so far this fall. She won her third medalist title at the Heidelberg Fall Invitational with rounds of 84 and 79 to place first in a field of 80 golfers.

After being in fifth place after the first round, Gioffre rallied to win by three.

The next tournament for the RedStorm will be the RSC Fall Preview Sept. 30-Oct. 1 in Florence, Ind.