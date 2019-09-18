Lady Tornadoes take down Waterford

RACINE, Ohio — A tie atop the league.

The Southern volleyball team claimed a straight games win over Waterford on Tuesday in Meigs County, tying the Lady Tornadoes and Lady Wildcats with Trimble and Federal Hocking at the top of the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division standings.

Southern (7-5, 5-2 TVC Hocking) — which had fell to Waterford (5-7, 5-2) in five straight meetings headed into Tuesday — led in the early part of the opening game, with the Lady Wildcats taking their first lead of the night at 16-14. The Purple and Gold won the next five points, and after a tie at 19-all, ended the Game 1 with a 6-0 run for the 25-19 victory.

After a trio of early lead changes in the second, WHS opened a 17-10 edge. Southern scored seven straight points to tie the game, before Waterford reestablished the edge at 18-17. The Purple and Gold won the next five points, but the Lady Wildcats tied the game at 22. SHS, however, took the next three markers and moved ahead 2-0 in the match with a 25-22 victory.

Waterford jumped out to a 5-3 lead in the finale, but Southern took the next six markers. WHS was back in front at 16-13, but didn’t earn another service point. SHS ended the match with a 12-to-4 run and sealed the 3-0 sweep with a 25-20 victory.

Southern’s service attack was led by Sydney Adams with 14 points, including a pair of aces. Baylee Wolfe was next with 13 points and two aces, followed by Phoenix Cleland with seven points and two aces. Cassidy Roderus contributed six points to the winning cause, Kayla Evans chipped in with five points and an ace, while Jordan Hardwick and Kassie Barton earned a point apiece.

Leading the Lady Tornadoes at the net, Wolfe and Hardwick posted 10 kills apiece. Evans ended with four kills, while Roderus added two kills and a block. Adams and Barton both picked up a kill for Southern, while Cleland claimed a block.

The Lady Tornadoes and Lady Wildcats will clash again on Oct. 3 in Washington County.

Next for Southern, a first-place bout at Trimble on Thursday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

