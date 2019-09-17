River Valley rolls past Redwomen

BIDWELL, Ohio — Break out the brooms.

The River Valley volleyball team snapped a two-match losing skid while claiming its first season sweep on Monday night with a 25-19, 25-13, 25-11 victory over Rock Hill in a non-conference matchup in Gallia County.

The Lady Raiders (4-10) trailed by counts of 10-8 and 17-13 in Game 1, but the hosts rallied with six straight points before the Redwomen countered with consecutive points for a 19-all contest.

The Silver and Black broke serve for a permanent lead at 20-19, then reeled off five consecutive service points to wrap up the 6-point win and a 1-0 match lead.

RVHS overcame a pair of early 1-point deficits and jumped out to commanding leads of 8-2 and 16-5 in Game 2, then simply cruised by scoring nine of the final 17 points en route to a 12-point win and a 2-0 match cushion.

RHHS again took a pair of 1-point leads early on in Game 3, but the hosts broke serve at 2-all and reeled off nine straight points for a comfortable 11-2 edge.

The Red and White never came closer than 12-6 from there, and the hosts ended up with their largest lead of the night with 14-point win that also sealed the deal on the match sweep.

River Valley also defeated the Redwomen in Pedro by a 3-0 count back on Aug. 21.

Mikenzie Pope led the RVHS service attack with 16 points, followed by Alex Wood with nine points and Taylor Huck with six points. Jaden Bradley and Madison Hall were next with five service points each, while Laura Kinney and Breanna Dodrill added the points apiece. Hannah Jacks completed the scoring with one point.

Pope and Kasey Birchfield led the net attack with seven kills apiece, with Huck and Jacks following with respective efforts of six and four kills. Jacks also added a team-best two blocks.

Bradley and Courtnie Provens had two kills apiece for the Silver and Black, while Hall and Javan Gardner also had a kill each for the victors.

Katie Arthur led Rock Hill with five service points and Grace Hunt was next with four points.

The Lady Raiders were at Belpre on Tuesday and return to action Thursday when they host Alexander in a TVC Ohio contest at 6 p.m.

River Valley senior Kasey Birchfield (21) goes up for a spike attempt during a Sept. 10 match against Athens in Bidwell, Ohio.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

