Fairland wins OVC girls golf title

IRONTON, Ohio — It only takes one.

The Gallia Academy girls golf team missed defending its league title by a single stroke on Friday as Fairland pulled off a one shot victory at the 2019 Ohio Valley Conference championships held at the Ironton Country Club in Lawrence County.

The Blue Angels produced four of the 10 lowest individual rounds and were the only program to have all four counting scores end up in double digits, but the Lady Dragons received a monster performance from Hanna Shrout at the top of their scorecard … and ultimately managed to hang on for the crown.

Shrout fired a remarkable 5-under par effort of 65 over 18 holes and ended up 15 strokes ahead of the field en route to medalist honors. Bailey Meadows of GAHS was the overall runner-up with an effort of 80.

Fairland finished the day with a team score of 364, while Gallia Academy fired a 365. South Point was third out of five scoring teams with a 377, with Ironton (440) edging out Coal Grove (442) for the fourth spot.

Neither Chesapeake nor Rock Hill produced a team score with only one participant apiece.

Lilly Rees followed Meadows for the Blue Angels with a 92, while Maddi Meadows and Avery Minton completed the team tally with respective rounds of 95 and 98. Abby Hammons also shot a 107 for the Blue and White.

Addi Speed followed Shrout with a 93 for FHS, with Malli Williams and Emily Bowen completing the winning team score with respective efforts of 101 and 105.

Emily Carey paced the Lady Pointers with an 85, followed by Abbi Zornes with a 93 and Hannah Hall with a 97. Lucy Gannon completed the SPHS team total with a 102.

Trinity Littleton led Ironton with a 105 and Emily Horn paced the Lady Hornets with a 103. Alaina Collins (97) and Lauren Henry (135) recorded the lone scores for Chesapeake and Rock Hill, respectively.

Fairland, Gallia Academy and South Point each had two golfers come away with the half-dozen All-OVC accolades.

Meadows and Rees both came away with all-league honors on behalf of the Blue Angels. Shrout and Speed represented FHS, while Carey and Zornes also landed on the all-league squad.

Shrout was the OVC medalist last season and was one of three repeat performers for all-league honors. Meadows and Carey were also All-OVC recipients a year ago.

Gallia Academy senior Bailey Meadows hits a putt attempt during a Sept. 5 match at Cliffside Golf Course in Gallipolis, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/09/web1_GA-Meadows.jpg Gallia Academy senior Bailey Meadows hits a putt attempt during a Sept. 5 match at Cliffside Golf Course in Gallipolis, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.