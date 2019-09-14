Week 3 Prep Football Scores

OHIO

Akr. Coventry 27, Tallmadge 6

Akr. Manchester 56, Independence 12

Albany Alexander 33, S. Point 14

Amanda-Clearcreek 27, Baltimore Liberty Union 21

Anna 45, New Bremen 0

Ansonia 40, Union City Mississinawa Valley 18

Arcanum 55, Bradford 0

Archbold 21, Millbury Lake 7

Ashland Crestview 3, Carey 0

Ashtabula Edgewood 38, Jefferson Area 12

Attica Seneca E. 42, Willard 14

Austintown Fitch 49, Can. Glenoak 27

Avon 33, Lakewood 13

Bainbridge Paint Valley 33, Newark Cath. 21

Barberton 56, Cuyahoga Falls 21

Barnesville 31, Lore City Buckeye Trail 20

Batavia Clermont NE 63, Batavia 14

Beachwood 34, Cle. Collinwood 0

Beallsville 40, Hundred, W.Va. 0

Bellaire 27, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 19

Bellbrook 42, New Carlisle Tecumseh 0

Bellefontaine 56, Urbana 0

Bellevue 28, Mansfield Madison 0

Belpre 42, Corning Miller 7

Berlin Center Western Reserve 28, Creston Norwayne 12

Bethel-Tate 38, Scott, Ky. 33

Beverly Ft. Frye 49, Waterford 0

Bluffton 35, Defiance Ayersville 14

Bowling Green 36, Tol. Woodward 20

Brookfield 42, Hanoverton United 14

Brooklyn 25, Cle. Lincoln W. 0

Brookville 60, New Lebanon Dixie 18

Brunswick 42, Cle. Rhodes 0

Caledonia River Valley 44, Sparta Highland 2

Cambridge 14, Carrollton 0

Camden Preble Shawnee 47, W. Carrollton 0

Campbell Memorial 47, E. Palestine 7

Can. South 36, Akr. North 0

Canal Fulton Northwest 34, Akr. Ellet 6

Canal Winchester 66, Ashville Teays Valley 7

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 30, Cols. Mifflin 0

Canfield 43, McKinley, D.C. 0

Canfield S. Range 33, Can. Cent. Cath. 0

Centerburg 7, Johnstown Northridge 6

Centerville 35, Day. Dunbar 6

Chagrin Falls Kenston 27, Chesterland W. Geauga 10

Chardon 35, Alliance 0

Chesapeake 49, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 6

Chillicothe Unioto 41, Waverly 14

Cin. Colerain 45, Cin. Oak Hills 14

Cin. Country Day 38, Cov. Holy Cross, Ky. 20

Cin. Deer Park 41, Miami Valley Christian Academy 0

Cin. Elder 60, Clearwater Academy, Fla. 54

Cin. Finneytown 28, Cin. Hillcrest 8

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 40, Cin. McNicholas 33

Cin. Hughes 34, Lockland 15

Cin. Indian Hill 64, Cin. Aiken 0

Cin. La Salle 38, Mansfield, Mass. 16

Cin. Madeira 39, Cin. Purcell Marian 6

Cin. Mariemont 41, Cin. Shroder 6

Cin. Moeller 68, Lex. Lafayette, Ky. 7

Cin. St. Xavier 37, Penn, Ind. 7

Cin. Summit Country Day 33, Reading 0

Cin. Sycamore 16, Cin. Princeton 13

Cin. Taft 29, Cin. Withrow 26

Cin. Turpin 62, Troy 13

Cin. Walnut Hills 35, Cin. Western Hills 6

Cin. Winton Woods 30, Cols. Upper Arlington 7

Cin. Wyoming 10, Cin. Mt. Healthy 7

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 28, Middletown Fenwick 21

Clayton Northmont 28, Kettering Fairmont 14

Cle. St. Ignatius 42, Akr. Hoban 41

Cle. VASJ 17, Atwater Waterloo 0

Clyde 42, Tol. Start 12

Coldwater 42, Versailles 7

Cols. Centennial 46, Cols. Africentric 6

Cols. DeSales 36, Chardon NDCL 21

Cols. Franklin Hts. 53, Cols. Briggs 26

Cols. Grandview Hts. 29, Bucyrus 0

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 28, Cols. Bexley 7

Cols. Hartley 38, Gahanna Lincoln 21

Cols. KIPP 30, Cols. Crusaders 15

Cols. South 46, Cols. Whetstone 14

Cols. St. Charles 19, Cols. Ready 7

Cols. Walnut Ridge 40, Cols. Beechcroft 6

Cols. Watterson 24, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 21

Conneaut 62, Iroquois, Pa. 6

Convoy Crestview 35, Haviland Wayne Trace 20

Cortland Lakeview 30, Akr. Firestone 7

Covington 48, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 0

Crown City S. Gallia 44, Stewart Federal Hocking 0

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 38, Richfield Revere 24

Cuyahoga Hts. 27, Cle. John Marshall 0

Day. Carroll 37, Indpls Washington, Ind. 12

Day. Chaminade Julienne 37, Greenville 16

Day. Christian 36, Day. Ponitz Tech. 6

Day. Northridge 28, Troy Christian 22

Day. Oakwood 28, Carlisle 7

Defiance Tinora 21, Delta 7

Delaware Hayes 49, Galloway Westland 6

Dola Hardin Northern 56, Lakeside Danbury 6

Dublin Coffman 31, Dublin Jerome 14

Dublin Scioto 49, Whitehall-Yearling 14

Edgerton 44, Montpelier 7

Edon 55, Hicksville 12

Euclid 49, Can. McKinley 48

Fairfield 47, Middletown 7

Fairport Harbor Harding 50, Trinity, W.Va. 0

Findlay 21, Marysville 7

Findlay Liberty-Benton 20, Arlington 13

Frankfort Adena 39, Washington C.H. 18

Franklin Furnace Green 40, Manchester 8

Fredericktown 42, Utica 20

Ft. Loramie 34, Casstown Miami E. 0

Galion 42, Upper Sandusky 0

Galion Northmor 14, Lucas 13

Gallipolis Gallia 14, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 13

Garrettsville Garfield 41, Burton Berkshire 14

Germantown Valley View 42, Middletown Madison Senior 6

Gibsonburg 23, Sycamore Mohawk 6

Glouster Trimble 48, Reedsville Eastern 0

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 14, Wintersville Indian Creek 13

Granville 33, Cols. Eastmoor 0

Greenfield McClain 51, Chillicothe Zane Trace 50

Grove City 18, Grove City Cent. Crossing 15

Grove City Christian 21, Day. Jefferson 12

Groveport-Madison 41, Worthington Kilbourne 14

Hamilton Badin 27, Trenton Edgewood 0

Hamilton New Miami 39, Fayetteville-Perry 0

Hamilton Ross 34, Mt. Orab Western Brown 7

Hamler Patrick Henry 33, Columbus Grove 21

Hannibal River 48, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 27

Harrison 6, Cin. Anderson 0, OT

Heath 22, Richwood N. Union 21

Hilliard Darby 21, Lancaster 7

Hilliard Davidson 17, Hilliard Bradley 9

Hillsboro 21, Lees Creek E. Clinton 7

Holgate 66, Tol. Christian 44

Howard E. Knox 33, Warsaw River View 14

Hubbard 21, E. Cle. Shaw 0

Huron 34, Genoa Area 7

Ironton 49, Proctorville Fairland 7

Jackson 28, Logan 7

Jeromesville Hillsdale 3, Loudonville 0

Kenton 42, Celina 14

Kettering Alter 14, Belfry, Ky. 0

Kings Mills Kings 38, Cin. NW 6

Kirtland 30, Geneva 0

LaGrange Keystone 30, Greenwich S. Cent. 0

Lakewood St. Edward 21, Erie Cathedral Prep, Pa. 14

Leavittsburg LaBrae 48, Norton 21

Lebanon 16, Cin. West Clermont 6

Leetonia 42, Southington Chalker 6

Lewis Center Olentangy 35, Holland Springfield 14

Lewistown Indian Lake 42, DeGraff Riverside 0

Liberty Center 19, Tontogany Otsego 14

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 20, Mason 14

Lima Cent. Cath. 41, Spencerville 27

Lima Shawnee 31, Defiance 6

Lisbon Beaver 45, Minerva 12

London 48, Gahanna Cols. Academy 7

London Madison Plains 38, N. Lewisburg Triad 22

Lorain 25, Elyria 8

Lorain Clearview 26, Cle. Hay 7

Louisville Aquinas 41, Uhrichsville Claymont 2

Lowellville 20, Richmond Hts. 14

Lucasville Valley 23, Piketon 7

Magnolia Sandy Valley 48, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 6

Malvern 6, Wellsville 0

Mansfield Sr. 14, Westerville N. 0

Maria Stein Marion Local 49, Rockford Parkway 0

Marion Harding 23, Newark 20

Marion Pleasant 49, Oregon Stritch 24

Martins Ferry 50, Belmont Union Local 7

Massillon Jackson 49, Youngs. Boardman 14

Massillon Perry 35, Naperville North, Ill. 13

Massillon Washington 49, Warren Harding 7

McArthur Vinton County 28, Lancaster Fairfield Union 7

McComb 42, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 6

McDermott Scioto NW 52, Chillicothe Huntington 16

McDonald 20, Columbiana Crestview 14

Mechanicsburg 47, Spring. Cath. Cent. 0

Medina Buckeye 28, Lodi Cloverleaf 6

Mentor 28, Clarkson North, Ontario 15

Mentor Lake Cath. 36, Youngs. Ursuline 0

Metamora Evergreen 58, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 24

Milford 47, Loveland 13

Milford Center Fairbanks 53, Cedarville 0

Milton-Union 27, Spring. NW 21

Mineral Ridge 26, Newton Falls 14

Minford 45, Greenup Co., Ky. 27

Minster 41, Ft. Recovery 20

Morrow Little Miami 33, Goshen 24

Mt. Gilead 41, Marion Elgin 40

Mt. Vernon 43, Delaware Buckeye Valley 9

N. Baltimore 38, Cory-Rawson 21

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 28, Cin. College Prep. 16

N. Can. Hoover 59, Cle. John Adams 26

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 35, Windham 14

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 46, Cardington-Lincoln 14

Nelsonville-York 30, Sugar Grove Berne Union 0

New Albany 41, Pataskala Licking Hts. 14

New Lexington 63, McConnelsville Morgan 0

New Matamoras Frontier 46, Bridgeport 0

New Middletown Spring. 35, Columbiana 0

New Paris National Trail 43, New Madison Tri-Village 12

New Philadelphia 49, Alliance Marlington 22

New Richmond 28, Monroe 21

Newbury 42, Cle. E. Tech 12

Newcomerstown 26, Bowerston Conotton Valley 0

Niles McKinley 10, Youngs. East 7

Northwood 52, Bloomdale Elmwood 40

Oak Glen, W.Va. 59, Rayland Buckeye 12

Oak Harbor 35, Rossford 0

Oak Hill 20, Ironton Rock Hill 0

Oberlin 58, Garfield Hts. Trinity 42

Oberlin Firelands 21, Vermilion 0

Olmsted Falls 49, Westlake 12

Oregon Clay 41, Tol. Waite 8

Orrville 40, Millersburg W. Holmes 10

Ottawa-Glandorf 30, St. Marys Memorial 27

Oxford Talawanda 44, Eaton 14

Pandora-Gilboa 7, Van Buren 0

Parkersburg South, W.Va. 42, Athens 20

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 26, Chillicothe 14

Paulding 47, Antwerp 12

Pemberville Eastwood 49, Maumee 13

Philo 49, Zanesville W. Muskingum 7

Pickerington Cent. 49, Naperville Central, Ill. 28

Pickerington N. 38, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 17

Pittsford, Mich. 50, Stryker 12

Plain City Jonathan Alder 42, Bloom-Carroll 13

Plymouth 32, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 0

Portsmouth 40, Bidwell River Valley 6

Portsmouth W. 21, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 12

Powell Olentangy Liberty 35, Cle. Glenville 0

Racine Southern 58, Wahama, W.Va. 22

Reynoldsburg 40, Cols. Marion-Franklin 10

Rootstown 31, E. Can. 0

STVM 23, Akr. East 7

Salem 20, E. Liverpool 14

Sandusky Perkins 61, Cols. Independence 28

Sarahsville Shenandoah 49, Reigning Thunder 20

Sebring McKinley 35, Vienna Mathews 0

Shadyside 44, Magnolia, W.Va. 8

Sherwood Fairview 17, Bryan 14

Sidney 7, Day. Belmont 0

Smithville 27, Cols. Linden McKinley 0

Southeastern 62, Beaver Eastern 26

Spring. Greenon 44, Spring. NE 7

Spring. Kenton Ridge 48, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 6

Spring. Shawnee 49, Day. Thurgood Marshall 0

Springboro 45, Beavercreek 0

Springfield 42, Miamisburg 7

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 45, Cin. Woodward 6

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 42, Bellevue, Ky. 28

St. Clairsville 42, Byesville Meadowbrook 12

St. Henry 24, Delphos St. John’s 21

St. Paris Graham 26, Sidney Lehman 20

Steubenville 43, St. Francis, N.Y. 31

Stow-Munroe Falls 50, Solon 19

Strasburg-Franklin 52, Madonna, W.Va. 6

Streetsboro 28, Ravenna SE 25

Struthers 32, Beloit W. Branch 12

Sugarcreek Garaway 41, Theodore Roosevelt, D.C. 12

Sunbury Big Walnut 21, Shelby 14

Swanton 19, Tol. Rogers 7

Sylvania Northview 33, Tol. Bowsher 6

Sylvania Southview 42, Tol. Scott 18

Thornville Sheridan 13, New Concord John Glenn 12

Tiffin Columbian 31, Ashland 7

Tipp City Tippecanoe 20, Fairborn 7

Tol. Cent. Cath. 28, Detroit Catholic Central, Mich. 6

Tol. St. John’s 42, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 19

Tol. Whitmer 49, Perrysburg 31

Toronto 48, Richmond Edison 6

Trotwood-Madison 40, Huber Hts. Wayne 28

Uniontown Lake 43, Copley 9

Vandalia Butler 57, Wilmington 29

Vincent Warren 66, Pomeroy Meigs 28

W. Chester Lakota W. 33, Hamilton 13

W. Jefferson 48, Jamestown Greeneview 17

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 54, Coshocton 14

W. Liberty-Salem 63, S. Charleston SE 14

Wapakoneta 13, Van Wert 7

Warren Howland 14, Poland Seminary 13

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 43, Circleville Logan Elm 22

Wauseon 21, Napoleon 7

Waynesfield-Goshen 60, Morral Ridgedale 19

Waynesville 43, Blanchester 14

Wellston 30, Hebron Lakewood 7

Westerville Cent. 76, Cols. Northland 0

Westerville S. 35, Thomas Worthington 21

Wheelersburg 34, Ashland Blazer, Ky. 33, OT

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 22, Tol. St. Francis 13

Williamsburg 43, Cin. Riverview East 6

Williamsport Westfall 33, Circleville 8

Williamstown, W.Va. 34, Marietta 7

Willoughby S. 35, Hunting Valley University 0

Woodstock North, Ill. 61, Norwood 9

Worthington Christian 33, Danville 26

Xenia 27, Franklin 20

Youngs. Chaney High School 40, Youngs. Liberty 0

Zanesville 28, Dresden Tri-Valley 18

Zanesville Maysville 33, Crooksville 13

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Akr. Springfield vs. Akr. Kenmore-Garfield, ppd. to Sep 14th.

Andover Pymatuning Valley vs. Warren Champion, ppd. to Sep 14th.

Arcadia vs. Crestline, ppd. to Sep 14th.

Ashland Mapleton vs. Rittman, ppd. to Sep 14th.

Ashtabula Lakeside vs. Eastlake N., ppd. to Sep 14th.

Aurora vs. Twinsburg, ppd. to Sep 14th.

Bay Village Bay vs. Elyria Cath., ppd. to Sep 14th.

Bedford vs. Garfield Hts., ppd. to Sep 14th.

Berea-Midpark vs. Avon Lake, ppd. to Sep 14th.

Castalia Margaretta vs. Monroeville, ppd. to Sep 14th.

Chagrin Falls vs. Peninsula Woodridge, ppd. to Sep 14th.

Collins Western Reserve vs. Milan Edison, ppd. to Sep 14th.

Columbia Station Columbia vs. West Salem Northwestern, ppd. to Sep 14th.

Dalton vs. Navarre Fairless, ppd. to Sep 14th.

Doylestown Chippewa vs. Massillon Tuslaw, ppd. to Sep 14th.

Fairview vs. Rocky River, ppd. to Sep 14th.

Fremont Ross vs. Sandusky, ppd. to Sep 14th.

Green vs. Louisville, ppd. to Sep 14th.

Harrod Allen E. vs. Bucyrus Wynford, ppd. to Sep 14th.

Hudson vs. Lyndhurst Brush, ppd. to Sep 14th.

Lexington vs. Bellville Clear Fork, ppd. to Sep 14th.

Lima Bath vs. Elida, ppd. to Sep 14th.

Mantua Crestwood vs. Middlefield Cardinal, ppd. to Sep 14th.

Mayfield vs. Macedonia Nordonia, ppd. to Sep 14th.

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley vs. Ada, ppd. to Sep 14th.

Medina vs. Wadsworth, ppd. to Sep 14th.

Mogadore Field vs. Mogadore, ppd. to Sep 14th.

N. Olmsted vs. N. Ridgeville, ppd. to Sep 14th.

N. Royalton vs. Medina Highland, ppd. to Sep 14th.

New London vs. Wellington, ppd. to Sep 14th.

Norwalk vs. Port Clinton, ppd. to Sep 14th.

Ontario vs. Sullivan Black River, ppd. to Sep 14th.

Orange vs. Wickliffe, ppd. to Sep 14th.

Orwell Grand Valley vs. Painesville Harvey, ppd. to Sep 14th.

Painesville Riverside vs. Lima Sr., ppd. to Sep 14th.

Parma Padua vs. Maple Hts., ppd. to Sep 14th.

Perry vs. Madison, ppd. to Sep 14th.

Ravenna vs. Kent Roosevelt, ppd. to Sep 14th.

Rocky River Lutheran W. vs. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E., ppd. to Sep 14th.

Sheffield Brookside vs. Cle. JFK, ppd.

Strongsville vs. Brecksville-Broadview Hts., ppd. to Sep 14th.

Tiffin Calvert vs. Norwalk St. Paul, ppd. to Sep 14th.

Tipp City Bethel vs. Lewisburg Tri-County N., ppd. to Sep 14th.

Vanlue vs. Leipsic, ppd. to Sep 14th.

Wooster Triway vs. Apple Creek Waynedale, ppd. to Sep 14th.

Wooster vs. Dover, ppd. to Sep 14th.

WEST VIRGINIA

Beallsville, Ohio 40, Hundred 0

Berkeley Springs 60, Hancock, Md. 0

Bridgeport 35, Liberty Harrison 7

Buckhannon-Upshur 33, Philip Barbour 14

Cabell Midland 28, Spring Valley 21

Cameron 34, Valley Wetzel 6

Capital 33, Hurricane 21

Doddridge County 65, Calhoun County 0

Fairport Harbor Harding, Ohio 50, Trinity 0

Fort Hill, Md. 49, Morgantown 23

Gallipolis Gallia, Ohio 14, Point Pleasant 13

George Washington 31, Huntington 30

Greenbrier East 28, St. Albans 14

Herbert Hoover 34, Nitro 27

James Monroe 42, Greenbrier West 27

John Marshall 28, Preston 6

Johnson Central, Ky. 59, South Charleston 29

Keyser 59, Petersburg 0

Lewis County 24, Elkins 7

Liberty Raleigh 63, PikeView 21

Lincoln 18, Grafton 10

Lord Botetourt, Va. 20, Bluefield 14

Man 40, Westside 0

Martinsburg 37, Sherando, Va. 0

Meadow Bridge 14, Midland Trail 2

Mingo Central 52, Logan 6

Moorefield 28, Oakland Southern, Md. 6

Musselman 49, Jefferson 0

Northern Garrett, Md. 62, Tucker County 0

Oak Glen 59, Rayland Buckeye, Ohio 12

Parkersburg 35, Woodrow Wilson 6

Parkersburg South 42, Athens, Ohio 20

Pendleton County 21, Pocahontas County 14

Poca 62, Braxton County 0

Princeton 49, Oak Hill 9

Racine Southern, Ohio 58, Wahama 22

Richwood 29, Sherman 26

Riverside 28, Ripley 26

Robert C. Byrd 48, East Fairmont 27

Shadyside, Ohio 44, Magnolia 8

Sissonville 28, Scott 6

South Harrison 28, Parkersburg Catholic 21

Spring Mills 28, Hampshire 21, OT

Strasburg-Franklin, Ohio 52, Madonna 6

Tazewell, Va. 42, Mount View 18

Tolsia 24, Lincoln County 0

Tygarts Valley 65, Webster County 28

University 39, Brooke 15

Van 23, Paden City 18

Weir 28, Frankfort 27, OT

Wheeling Park 43, Hedgesville 26

Williamstown 34, Marietta, Ohio 7

Winfield 48, Chapmanville 13

Wirt County 27, Gilmer County 2

Wyoming East 22, Nicholas County 18