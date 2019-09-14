Trimble shuts out Eagles, 48-0

GLOUSTER, Ohio — The third time wasn’t the charm.

The Eastern football team became was the third team in as many weeks to fail to score against Trimble, as the host Tomcats claimed a 48-0 victory over the previously unbeaten Eagles in Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division action on Friday in Athens County.

Eastern (2-1, 0-1 TVC Hocking) held the Tomcats (3-0, 2-0) off the board for the first eight minutes, with Sawyer Koons ending the tie with a 14-yard touchdown run at the 3:36 mark of the first quarter.

Trimble’s second score came in the form of a fourth down conversion, with Cameron Kittle completing a 19-yard touchdown pass to Austin Wisor with 9:05 left in the half. Tabor Lackey caught the two-point pass from Kittle to give the hosts a 14-0 edge.

Kittle and Wisor hooked up again with 3:20 left in the half, giving the hosts a 20-0 edge. The Tomcats added eight more points and led 28-0 with 22 seconds left in the half, as Kittle broke a 22-yard scoring run and Todd Fouts followed with the two-point run.

The hosts found paydirt once in the third quarter, as Conner Wright scored on a 26-yard run and Blake Guffey followed with the point-after kick.

Just over a minute into the final stanza, Wright was in the end zone again, giving THS a 42-0 lead after Guffey’s kick. The cherry on top of the 48-0 win for Trimble was a two-yard scoring run by Ronald Maffin with 1:19 left.

The Tomcats earned a 15-to-4 advantage in first downs in the triumph. Trimble carried the ball for 242 of its 378 total yards, while EHS gained 81 of its 94 on the ground. Both teams had an interception, with Eastern also fumbling the ball away once. The Eagles were penalized three times for 18 yards, while Trimble was sent back 40 yards on five flags.

Blake Newland led Eastern on the ground with 79 yards on 15 carries. Steve Fitzgerald was next with 19 yards on five tries, while Daniel Harris had one yard on two carries.

EHS freshman Brady Yonker completed 1-of-6 pass attempts, with Mason Dishong getting the 13-yard reception.

Wright led the hosts on the ground with 78 yards and two touchdowns on 13 attempts. Kittle — who ran nine times for 61 yards and a score — was 5-of-7 passing for 136 yards and two touchdowns. Wisor led all-receivers with two grabs for 61 yards and two touchdowns.

Eastern has now dropped 20 straight in the head-to-head series with the Tomcats, including four consecutive shut outs.

The Eagles will be back at East Shade River Stadium in Week 4, with Waterford visiting.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.