Mason County unlucky in Week 3

Friday the 13th and a full moon, so you had to know that this wasn’t going to go well. Mason County had a disastrous Week 3 as Point Pleasant and Wahama suffered setbacks on the gridiron. The Big Blacks stormed out to a 13-0 advantage through one quarter, but host Gallia Academy countered with consecutive second quarter touchdowns before battling through a scoreless second half — allowing the Blue Devils to claim a 14-13 victory in the Battle of the Bridge. The White Falcons fell behind 32-14 at the half and ultimately dropped a 58-22 decision at Southern. The final result of the Tug Valley at Hannan contest was not available at deadline. Due to an early press time, complete details from the Week 3 football contests in Mason County will be made available in the Tuesday sports edition of the Point Pleasant Register. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/09/web1_PP-Herdman.jpg