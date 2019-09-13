Blue Devils turn back Rock Hill, 5-2

CENTENARY, Ohio — That first place feeling.

The Gallia Academy boys soccer team moved to 4-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference and stayed all by itself on top of the league standings, as the Blue Devils knocked off visiting Rock Hill by a 5-2 count on Thursday at Lester Field.

Gallia Academy (4-3-1, 4-0 OVC) went ahead 1-0 with 33:28 left in the first half, as Keagen Daniels found the back of the net on an assist from Maddux Camden.

The Blue Devil lead was doubled less than 12 minutes later, as Dalton Vanco scored on an assist from Brody Wilt with 21:42 left in the half.

The hosts took a three-goal lead with 21 seconds left in the first half, with Camden assisting Daniels for his second score of the match.

The Redmen (4-4, 2-2) — who headed into the week tied with GAHS at the top of the league standings — ended the shut out at the 23:55 mark of the second half, as Sam Simpson scored on a header off of a corner kick.

An own goal by the Blue Devils trimmed their lead to 3-2 with around 16 minutes to play. GAHS gained some breathing room down the stretch, however, as Vanco scored on assist from Wilt with six minutes to play, and then Wilt found the back of the net on an assist from Ian Hill with 1:12 remaining.

In the 5-2 victory, GAHS held a 23-to-5 advantage in shots. Bryson Miller claimed a quartet of saves in goal for the victors.

The Blue Devils will go for the season sweep of RHHS on Sept. 23 in Pedro.

Next, Gallia Academy is slated to host Portsmouth on Tuesday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

