Blue Angels blank Rock Hill, 2-0

CENTENARY, Ohio — Halfway home.

The Gallia Academy girls soccer team picked up its third consecutive victory and remained unbeaten in league play following a 2-0 victory over visiting Rock Hill on Thursday night in an Ohio Valley Conference match in Lawrence County.

The Blue Angels (5-3, 4-0 OVC) are now 12-0 all-time in OVC play and are currently atop the league standings all by themselves at the midway point of the schedule. GAHS also won the league championship in its first varsity season last fall with an unblemished 8-0 mark.

The Blue Angels wasted little time getting the upper-hand as senior Brooke Johnson netted a pass from Preslee Reed in the 11th minute, giving the hosts a 1-0 cushion headed into the break.

Freshman Cori McKean made it a 2-goal advantage after netting a pass from Reed, this time in the 61st minute.

The Blue Angels outshot the Red and White by a 14-8 overall margin, which included a 9-3 advantage in the first 40 minutes of play.

Brooklyn Hill made eight saves in net for Gallia Academy while posting her third shutout of the season. The Blue and White have also allowed only one goal in their last three outings, as well as outscoring OVC opponents by a sizable 11-4 margin in four contests.

Rock Hill (5-1-1) now sits alone in second place in the OVC standings at 3-1. Grace Stevens made a dozen saves in net during the setback.

Gallia Academy returns to action Wednesday when it travels to Piketon for a non-conference contest at 5:30 p.m.

