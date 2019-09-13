Lady Vikings sail past Meigs

McARTHUR, Ohio — Not a bad start, not a bad finish either.

The Meigs volleyball team dropped a straight-games decision to Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division host Vinton County — ranked 19th in the opening OHSVCA Division II Coaches Poll — on Thursday, falling by counts of 25-18, 25-12 and 25-17.

Meigs (2-8, 1-4 TVC Ohio) never led in the opening game, falling behind by as many as 10 points, before a 6-1 run brought the guests within five at 20-15. The Lady Vikings, however, finished the first with a 5-3 run for the 25-18 win.

The Lady Marauders’ first lead came at the start of Game 2, and was as high as three, at 5-2. From there, VCHS reeled off seven points in a row and never looked back, moving ahead 2-0 in the match with the 25-12 win.

The hosts finished off the 3-0 win with a wire-to-wire 25-17 victory in the third.

Hannah Durst led the Lady Marauder service with five points, followed by Mallory Hawley and Kylee Mitch with three each. Baylee Tracy claimed two points in the setback, while Bre Zirkle finished with one. Hawley, Zirkle and Maci Hood each had perfect serve percentages for the guests.

Hawley led the Maroon and Gold at the net with a dozen kills and one block. Next was Durst with six kills and one block, followed by Mitch with a trio of kills. Hood and Jewels Conley claimed two kills each for Meigs, while Zirkle dished out a team-best 19 assists.

The Lady Marauders will try to flip the script when they host VCHS on Oct. 3.

Next, Meigs is slated for a non-conference match at Southern on Monday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.