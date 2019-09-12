Blue Angels fight past Fairland

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — Most definitely feeling 22.

The Gallia Academy volleyball team claimed its 22nd consecutive sweep in Ohio Valley Conference play on Tuesday in Lawrence County, as the Blue Angels topped host Fairland by counts of 25-21, 25-15 and 25-19.

Gallia Academy (8-1, 6-0 OVC) — winner of 49 OVC matches in a row — combined 14 kills and one ace to win the opening set by a 25-21 clip.

The guests won 64 percent of their serves — a match-best — in the second game, once again combining 14 kills and an ace on the way to a 25-15 win.

The Blue Angels had their best side-out percentage of the night, at 70.0, in the finale, sealing the 3-0 victory with a 25-19 triumph.

For the match, GAHS finished with a 89.0 serve percentage and a 59.6 side-out percentage, while Fairland had a 87.7 serve percentage and a 43.8 side-out percentage.

Leading the GAHS service, MaKenna Caldwell had two aces. Alex Barnes, Bailey Barnette and Maddy Petro had an ace apiece, with Petro as the long Blue Angel server with a perfect percentage.

Barnes paced the guests at the net with 14 kills and one block. Maddie Wright was next with a dozen kills and a block, followed by Petro had five kills and a block. Barnette ended with five kills for GAHS, Peri Martin claimed three kills, two blocks and a team-best 32 assists, while Abby Hammons contributed one kill to the winning cause.

Barnes also led Gallia Academy’s defensive effort with 21 of the team’s 60 digs.

GAHS will go for the season sweep of FHS on Oct. 8 in Centenary.

After hosting Rock Hill on Thursday, Gallia Academy will have a non-conference trip to Chillicothe on Saturday.

